Curtis Jones and Neco Williams have both been added to Liverpool‘s Champions League squad, among 15 youngsters named on List B ahead of the clash with AC Milan.

The Reds kick off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday night with their first meeting with AC Milan since the final in 2007.

It will be their first-ever clash at Anfield and only their third competitive game in history, with Jurgen Klopp hoping for a strong start to the tournament on the back of a four-game unbeaten run.

Liverpool were only able to name a 24-man senior squad for the group stage due to a lack of club-trained players, as 18-year-old Harvey Elliott was required to be registered.

Up to midnight prior to any Champions League game, however, clubs are able to name an unlimited number of players on List B provided they met certain criteria.

UEFA explain that these players must be “born on, or after, 1 January 2000 and [have] been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since [their] 15th birthday.”

Klopp has bolstered his squad with 15 further additions, then, including Jones and Williams.

Harvey Davies retains his place as fourth goalkeeper in Europe, with Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton also involved from the extended pre-season group.

Defenders Jarell Quansah, Luke Chambers and James Norris, midfielders Dominic Corness and James Balagizi and forwards Max Woltman, Harvey Blair and Oakley Cannonier make up the rest of the 15.

Cannonier is best known for his role as ball-boy for Divock Origi‘s goal against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final in 2019, with his swift thinking allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to take his corner quickly.

But the 17-year-old is carving out a reputation as a deadly goalscorer in the under-18s, having struck six times in three games for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side.

Among those who could not be named due to List B criteria are recent signings Kaide Gordon, Marcelo Pitaluga, Mateusz Musialowski, Bobby Clark, Liam Hughes, Fabian Mrozek and Stefan Bajcetic.

Bar Pitaluga and Hughes, however, those youngsters will be given a chance to impress in Europe regardless, as part of the under-19s squad for the UEFA Youth League.

Liverpool’s Champions League squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Origi

List B: H.Davies, Koumetio, Quansah, N.Williams, Chambers, Beck, Bradley, Jones, Norris, Corness, Morton, Balagizi, Woltman, Blair, Cannonier