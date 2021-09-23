Liverpool have been tipped to move for Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi in the January transfer window – four years after their first approach for the young German.

Adeyemi is attracting headlines this season for his excellent form with Austrian club Salzburg, along with making his debut for the Germany national team.

In 13 games for his club so far this term, the 19-year-old has scored eight goals and laid on two assists, while he came off the bench to score in his sole appearance for his country to date.

This year’s U21 Euros winner is the latest in a long line of talents to come through at Salzburg, following the likes of Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, Dayot Upamecano, Duje Caleta-Car, Takumi Minamino, Patson Daka, Dominik Szoboszlai, Hwang Hee-chan, Enock Mwepu and Erling Haaland.

Salzburg are, for all intents and purposes, a selling club – and often a feeder for RB Leipzig – with Adeyemi likely to be one of the next to leave the Red Bull Arena.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest by German publication BILD and Transfermarkt, with it speculated that they could vie with Barcelona for a £25.6 million deal in January.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations towards the start of next year, it is believable that the Reds would seek mid-season reinforcements.

And, if so, it would be the culmination of a long-term pursuit of Adeyemi that has lasted at least four years, with Goal‘s Robin Haack reporting an approach made in 2018.

The information comes from former Bayern Munich midfielder Manfred Schwabl, president at Adeyemi’s old club SpVgg Unterhaching, who claimed Liverpool flew him and the player’s father to Merseyside for talks.

Chelsea also invited Adeyemi, then 16, for a week-long trial with their under-17s, but a £2.9 million deal with Salzburg was described as being like “winning the lottery.”

If Liverpool do pursue the youngster in the near future, it would certainly not be the first time they have played the long game for a target.

Minamino is a prime example, with scouts at Anfield following the forward since he was named J-League Rookie of the Year as an 18-year-old in 2013, according to The Athletic‘s James Pearce.

Meanwhile, as relayed by Sport Witness, SportBILD journalist Christian Falk has claimed that, while he believes Adeyemi could “stay for another year” at Salzburg, “if Liverpool come knocking, it will be difficult.”