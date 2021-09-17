Mixed fitness news ahead of Palace & Fabinho hails Reds’ summer – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are again quickly ready to get back to action on the pitch and Jurgen Klopp‘s Friday has been dominated by press conference questions and answers – so therefore, so should yours be.

Fabinho backs Reds’ approach to renewals

A few fans weren’t happy that Liverpool didn’t splash the cash on half a dozen new signings this summer, but the squad don’t feel the same way if Fabinho‘s comments are anything to go by.

The midfielder told ESPN Brasil that Liverpool‘s big moves in the summer were vital to maintain quality levels – even if less-glamorous because they are renewals, not signings.

“Even though Liverpool haven’t spent as much as other clubs in this window, several players have renewed their contracts, which is very important for the club. I was one of those players. We signed Konate, who is an excellent defender, Harvey Elliot came back on loan, which is something important for us, Minamino, too. I believe our team is very strong, it’s the same team that won the Premier League two years ago. More experienced players, more important games in the bag. These are things that make the team stronger. And if you want to have a winning team, we have to keep the most important pieces and that’s what Liverpool have been doing.”

Trent, Robbo, Virgil, Hendo, Ali, Fab himself. That is incredible work, all retained world-class (or near it) players – worth keeping in mind.

Preparing for Palace

Virgil van Dijk was rested in midweek and that’s part of a careful approach with him, but it isn’t something which should be ongoing for too long, the boss explained

Mohamed Salah and his contract talks came up in the presser too – Klopp’s response on that and the six key talking points of his press conference are right here

Latest Liverpool FC news

Odsonne Edouard made a great start to life with two goals off the bench for Palace last weekend; here are 10 things to know before we face the Eagles at Anfield

Two Palace players in particular pose the danger for Liverpool, as we attempt to make it five games unbeaten at the start of 21/22 and keep pace at the top of the table

And Jurgen has asked for “common sense” to prevent international players being “collateral damage” when it comes to the next break

Latest Premier League chat

Timo Werner is on the shortlist for Dortmund next summer as they consider who to replace Erling Haaland with. Obviously a downturn in fortunes for Timo but feels a bit like asking Ngog to step in for Torres right now…

Alex Lacazette is wanted by Juventus to solve their goalscoring woes after selling Cristiano. That’s eight of the 35 strikes replaced then, what about the rest?

Jesse Lingard won’t be leaving Man United, says Solskjaer. Such a poweful statement, made a week after the transfer window closed for almost every league around Europe! Guess he’s not off to Serbia’s finest then

Tweet of the day and match of the night

“I cannot help people who don’t see the quality of Joel Matip!”

Tonight’s late fixture sees Newcastle face Leeds at 8, which should actually be a pretty watchable encounter.