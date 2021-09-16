Liverpool are joint-top of the table domestically and now outright top of the group in Europe – if you care about such things so early in the season! Good start, either way!

Liverpool won’t ‘open the money box’ for Erling

Unless you have your browser cleverly filtered to exclude anything with transfer rumours, you’ll be aware the Reds have been linked with Erling Haaland plenty of times.

Bayern Munich also have been suggested as a destination for the Norwegian striker – but the club’s former chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge doesn’t think either club will end up landing the Borussia Dortmund star, mainly because the Reds won’t loosen the purse strings for such a signing.

“I think Bayern are interested in Robert [Lewandowski] staying beyond the end of his contract in 2023. Haaland is a [big] investment. I don’t think he’s going to Liverpool. I know the owner very well and he is not known for opening the (money) box.”

While it’s true Liverpool have been a sell-to-buy outfit for the most part, when funds have been there, the club have made sure to spend big on the right players when they identify them. Van Dijk wasn’t exactly a free transfer, after all.

Haaland would be a record-breaking deal to land from Dortmund even with a release clause coming into play, and Rummenigge thinks Real Madrid could end up with both him and Kylian Mbappe.

Best reaction to win over AC Milan

Jurgen Klopp loved the performance for the most part, but says the Reds got carried away by their own brilliance with a bad spell before the break. The boss also discussed Origi – here are the key points from his post-match presser

Jordan Henderson was another who was mostly happy – why not after that goal – but also noted that lessons must be learned from the crazy spell which almost cost us

AC Milan captain Davide Calabria acknowledged the Reds were a level above and his team couldn’t cope when it all clicked into gear – welcome back to Europe’s elite, rossoneri!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Here are five things the fans are talking about after the game, including noting Mo going for a 3am swim after his equaliser!

Rotation will continue to be a theme for the Reds, says Klopp, after his surprise switches saw starts handed to Origi and Gomez for the first time this season

And former Red Gini Wijnaldum has been criticised for having a tough start to life at PSG, having been subbed at half-time in their own first match in the Champions League group stage

Latest Premier League chat

Sean Dyche has signed a new four-year contract with Burnley, ensuring both that they will stay a top-flight side until at least 2025 and also that strikers of less than 6 foot 8 will continue to not be welcome at Turf Moor

Antonio Rudiger might be sold in January to free up funds and a squad place for Jules Kounde, which sounds very Chelsea, given Rudiger has been their best centre-back under Tuchel

Bruno Fernandes is in line for a new contract at Man United, as they bid to out-Mendes Wolves and become the Prem’s first all-Portuguese side. Diogo Dalot, your time is now…

Tweet of the day and match of the night

This is the best version of Fabinho we’ve ever seen. Outrageous footballer. Going to retire as one of the greatest midfielders ever. — ?? (@SadioIogist) September 15, 2021

Torture yourself with thinking that Leicester vs Napoli sounds like a good match, but the Europa doesn’t let that happen. Or go third-tier and watch Rennes vs Spurs in the groundbreaking new yawnfest Uefa have spawned.