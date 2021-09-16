Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Haaland bid ‘unlikely’ & key takeaways from AC Milan – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are joint-top of the table domestically and now outright top of the group in Europe – if you care about such things so early in the season! Good start, either way!

 

Liverpool won’t ‘open the money box’ for Erling

Unless you have your browser cleverly filtered to exclude anything with transfer rumours, you’ll be aware the Reds have been linked with Erling Haaland plenty of times.

Bayern Munich also have been suggested as a destination for the Norwegian striker – but the club’s former chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge doesn’t think either club will end up landing the Borussia Dortmund star, mainly because the Reds won’t loosen the purse strings for such a signing.

“I think Bayern are interested in Robert [Lewandowski] staying beyond the end of his contract in 2023. Haaland is a [big] investment. I don’t think he’s going to Liverpool. I know the owner very well and he is not known for opening the (money) box.”

While it’s true Liverpool have been a sell-to-buy outfit for the most part, when funds have been there, the club have made sure to spend big on the right players when they identify them. Van Dijk wasn’t exactly a free transfer, after all.

Haaland would be a record-breaking deal to land from Dortmund even with a release clause coming into play, and Rummenigge thinks Real Madrid could end up with both him and Kylian Mbappe.

 

Best reaction to win over AC Milan

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring the 3rd goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 14, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp checks out the new balls during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC MIlan. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Thursday, August 16, 2018: Burnley's manager Sean Dyche during the UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round 2nd Leg match between Burnley FC and ?stanbul Ba?ak?ehir at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Sean Dyche has signed a new four-year contract with Burnley, ensuring both that they will stay a top-flight side until at least 2025 and also that strikers of less than 6 foot 8 will continue to not be welcome at Turf Moor
  • Antonio Rudiger might be sold in January to free up funds and a squad place for Jules Kounde, which sounds very Chelsea, given Rudiger has been their best centre-back under Tuchel
  • Bruno Fernandes is in line for a new contract at Man United, as they bid to out-Mendes Wolves and become the Prem’s first all-Portuguese side. Diogo Dalot, your time is now…

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Torture yourself with thinking that Leicester vs Napoli sounds like a good match, but the Europa doesn’t let that happen. Or go third-tier and watch Rennes vs Spurs in the groundbreaking new yawnfest Uefa have spawned.

 

