Roberto Firmino OUT of Brazil squad – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are just about ready to face Brentford and we’ve all the build-up, early team news and Jurgen Klopp‘s thoughts on the final roundup of the week.

 

Firmino left out by Brazil

Disappointment for Bobby but a boost for the Reds – Roberto Firmino has been omitted from Tite’s Brazil squad for the next international break.

We’ve still got to play Brentford, Porto and Man City before then, but the squad is in early and the Selecao have named Matheus Cunha, Gabi Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Antony and Raphinha as their attacking options.

Concerns over Firmino’s fitness after hardly featuring so far this season means they’ve opted to go without our No9, who has been a staple of the national team squad for years.

While it means he’ll miss out on further caps, the Reds will benefit from him having more training time, less travel – and not facing the prospect of missing matches through quarantine upon his return.

Fabinho and Alisson are both included, meanwhile.

 

Brentford build-up

Latest Liverpool FC news

Latest Premier League chat

  • Thomas Tuchel is not here for your questions and pointless conversations over whether he’s better than Pep Guardiola, especially since he has just beaten him three times in aa row
  • Alexandre Lacazette features in today’s media lies rumour, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both desperate to sign him. He’s 30, on £200k a week and averages around 12 league goals a season! Actually, that does sound like a Barca deal…

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight you are instructed to watch Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich at 7:30pm. What do you mean, you have plans?

 

