Roberto Firmino OUT of Brazil squad – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are just about ready to face Brentford and we’ve all the build-up, early team news and Jurgen Klopp‘s thoughts on the final roundup of the week.

Firmino left out by Brazil

Disappointment for Bobby but a boost for the Reds – Roberto Firmino has been omitted from Tite’s Brazil squad for the next international break.

We’ve still got to play Brentford, Porto and Man City before then, but the squad is in early and the Selecao have named Matheus Cunha, Gabi Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Antony and Raphinha as their attacking options.

Concerns over Firmino’s fitness after hardly featuring so far this season means they’ve opted to go without our No9, who has been a staple of the national team squad for years.

While it means he’ll miss out on further caps, the Reds will benefit from him having more training time, less travel – and not facing the prospect of missing matches through quarantine upon his return.

Fabinho and Alisson are both included, meanwhile.

Brentford build-up

Naby Keita is out of Saturday’s game but Trent headlines the likely return to the matchday squad of three players in Klopp’s senior squad

Thiago Alcantara, meanwhile, is set to miss at least three more matches and not return until after the international break with a troublesome calf issue

Latest Liverpool FC news

Taki Minamino is a completely different player now after his Southampton loan, says the boss, who labelled the Japanese forward an “outstanding” talent

The boss is also excited to experience an even more vibrant Anfield in future if safe standing plans get the go-ahead for the seasons ahead

And finally, the date for our League Cup fourth round tie against Preston has been set – it’ll be on Sky Sports!

Latest Premier League chat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been quickly ridiculed for suggesting Klopp is to blame for his own team not being awarded penalties every 20 minutes – dry your eyes mate and stop resorting to dives and complaints!

Thomas Tuchel is not here for your questions and pointless conversations over whether he’s better than Pep Guardiola, especially since he has just beaten him three times in aa row

Alexandre Lacazette features in today’s media lies rumour, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both desperate to sign him. He’s 30, on £200k a week and averages around 12 league goals a season! Actually, that does sound like a Barca deal…

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Liverpool in the Premier League under Klopp: 225 games, 7,192 touches in the opposition's box Man Utd in the Premier League under Solskjær: 102 games, 2,641 touches in the opposition's box Both 32 penalties awarded each. ? https://t.co/B0BkmaBu4o — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) September 24, 2021

Tonight you are instructed to watch Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich at 7:30pm. What do you mean, you have plans?