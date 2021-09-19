Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

The 18 players who have scored 100 or more goals for Liverpool

Sadio Mane became the 18th Liverpool player to score 100 goals in the club’s 129-year history on Saturday, joining the likes of Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard.

Mane struck 43 minutes into the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace for his third goal in six appearances so far this season, finishing well after Mohamed Salah‘s header was saved.

It was a significant goal for the No. 10 – not only his 100th for Liverpool, but also a record-breaking effort in finding the back of the net in nine consecutive meetings with Palace.

In hitting his century, Mane joined an exclusive list of legendary Reds goalscorers, equalling Kevin Keegan’s tally for the club.

Only 18 players have scored 100 or more goals during their time at Anfield, with Mane the second of two in Jurgen Klopp‘s current squad.

Liverpool's John Barnes (left) celebrates the winning goal with Ian Rush (right) 1989 FA Cup final, Wembley (PA Images)

Rush is Liverpool‘s all-time leading goalscorer with 346 – a feat that is unlikely to ever be improved on – while Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241), Billy Liddell (281) and Gerrard (186) make up the rest of the top five.

Salah (130) broke into the top 10 with his goal against Palace, leapfrogging Sam Raybould (also 130) by virtue of having played fewer games.

According to Opta’s Michael Reid, Mane is the 10th-fastest to score 100 goals for Liverpool, having done so in 224 games – 19 fewer than Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Incredibly, only Gerrard, Mane, Salah and Michael Owen have become centurions exclusively in the Premier League era, with Klopp remarking on a shorter shelf-life for players at any particular club in modern times.

“I am really happy for him he could reach it, a massive achievement in the glorious history of this club that only 18 players scored 100 goals,” the manager said.

“Nowadays players are not normally as long at clubs so I am really happy I could work so long with him.”

Liverpool players to score 100 goals or more

  • 1. Ian Rush – 346
  • 2. Roger Hunt – 285
  • 3. Gordon Hodgson – 241
  • 4. Billy Liddell – 228
  • 5. Steven Gerrard – 186
  • 6. Robbie Fowler – 183
  • 7. Kenny Dalglish – 172
  • 8. Michael Owen – 158
  • 9. Harry Chambers – 151
  • 10. Mohamed Salah – 130
  • 11. Sam Raybould – 130
  • 12. Jack Parkinson – 128
  • 13. Dick Forshaw – 123
  • 14. Ian St John – 118
  • 15. Jack Balmer – 110
  • 16. John Barnes – 108
  • 17. Sadio Mane – 100
  • 18. Kevin Keegan – 100
