This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Mixed updates on 6 Reds’ injuries – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are straight back into action with a midweek League Cup clash at Preston and the latest news shows rotation isn’t even a choice this time.

 

6 out – but 3 could return fast

Liverpool and injuries – they go together almost as well as Liverpool and winning, it seems.

The Reds will be without six players (seven including already injured Harvey Elliott) for the trip to Deepdale, but Pepijn Lijnders did play down fears that too many of them would be long-term absences.

Thiago, for example, is well on the road to recovery, even though he has been out longer than hoped. Naby Keita and Fabinho should likewise be back soon.

The League Cup comes too soon for youngsters Kaide Gordon and – probably – the ill Caoimhin Kelleher, though. And the longest casualty is James Milner, who is expected to miss at least the next four matches for the Reds.

 

  • Ole must stay! Ole must stay! Rumours continue that the Old Trafford PE teacher is set for the chop after we utterly destroyed them
  • Donny van de Beek has changed agents in a bid to leave Man United as fast as he can – he might want to wait it out and see if the next guy rates him…or knows how to use him…
  • Steven Gerrard is the man former Newcastle players want to see take over as boss from Steve Bruce. Good idea?

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixtures are League Cup. Watch if you want!

 

