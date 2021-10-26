Mixed updates on 6 Reds’ injuries – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are straight back into action with a midweek League Cup clash at Preston and the latest news shows rotation isn’t even a choice this time.

6 out – but 3 could return fast

Liverpool and injuries – they go together almost as well as Liverpool and winning, it seems.

The Reds will be without six players (seven including already injured Harvey Elliott) for the trip to Deepdale, but Pepijn Lijnders did play down fears that too many of them would be long-term absences.

Thiago, for example, is well on the road to recovery, even though he has been out longer than hoped. Naby Keita and Fabinho should likewise be back soon.

The League Cup comes too soon for youngsters Kaide Gordon and – probably – the ill Caoimhin Kelleher, though. And the longest casualty is James Milner, who is expected to miss at least the next four matches for the Reds.

Lijnders, star performers and chances in the cup

Pep Lijnders talked up the Reds’ front three at United, saying they reminded him of a particular dinosaur from Jurassic Park! Brilliant compliment, that.

Ibrahima Konate came in for particular praise after his Old Trafford showing – that’s among five key things we picked out from today’s press conference

Latest Liverpool FC news

We’ll likely be up against Sepp van den Berg when we face Preston, with the on-loan defender given permission to face his parent club

Anfield’s rail seating trial has been expanded and will include the Anfield Road End, with the experiment running through to the end of the season

A much-improved performance will be hoped for by the man in the middle against Preston – it’s David Coote, who was VAR for that Van Dijk incident in the derby

Latest Premier League chat

Ole must stay! Ole must stay! Rumours continue that the Old Trafford PE teacher is set for the chop after we utterly destroyed them

Donny van de Beek has changed agents in a bid to leave Man United as fast as he can – he might want to wait it out and see if the next guy rates him…or knows how to use him…

Steven Gerrard is the man former Newcastle players want to see take over as boss from Steve Bruce. Good idea?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Ben Foster on Liverpool: "The most well-oiled machine and well-drilled [team] I think I've ever played against in my whole career." When you think about how long his career has lasted – nearly 20 years – that is unbelievable praise. Enjoy every moment – it won't last forever. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 26, 2021

Tonight’s late fixtures are League Cup. Watch if you want!