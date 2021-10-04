Monaco midfielder linked as football world hails Salah genius – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool‘s weekend draw with Man City and Mohamed Salah‘s performance within the game continues to dominate headlines – and will do for a while no doubt, since it’s another international break now.

Tchouameni linked to fill ‘free’ midfield role

Aurelien Tchouameni has impressed with Monaco over the last couple of years and is busy doing so again this year, with rumours appearing about him on a weekly basis now.

Juventus are the main side interested according to Italian outlets, but Real Madrid and other sides have already been linked too – as have Chelsea and Liverpool.

That’s the current chatter, with Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp both said to be keen to add him to their squads, with Tuttosport suggesting Jurgen Klopp wants him to fill the hole in midfield left by Gini Wijnaldum‘s departure.

That seems to be a bit of doubt in the rumour, at least, as Klopp has continuously said that others – Curtis Jones and, before him, Harvey Elliott – are getting their chances now largely because Wijnaldum is no longer there, so it remains to be seen if we go and add another €40m-rated name into the mix.

Mo Salah, King of Egypt, Anfield and beyond

Remember when in the midst of injuries and defeat, he promised we’d achieve our aims and seal a top-four spot last season…then we did? Good news! Now Mo has promised we’ll fight for the title and we’re good enough to do it

Andy Robertson says Mo is still underrated, suggesting he should be spoken about in terms of even greater reverence and that it was unlucky his strike didn’t win the match

Latest Liverpool FC news

Virgil van Djik says only taking a point off City was a “missed opportunity” as the Reds led twice but could only draw in the end

Alisson and Fabinho will be missing from the Reds’ match against Watford after the international break on account of the rules of reentry from red list nations

And the boss gave a brilliant tactical insight after the classic encounter with Man City, explaining why the first half was such a struggle

Latest Premier League chat

Claudio Ranieri is on the verge of taking over at Watford after Xisco was sacked, paving the way for another seven months of stability at Vicarage Road

Man United clueless wonder Ed Woodward says the club are “committed” to fellow ignoramus Ole Solskjaer, which we are wholeheartedly on board with

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he wanted to leave the club this summer – and another interview release is set for Tuesday when he’ll discuss Messi and France at Euro 2020. Should liven up international week!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Two or three more internationals in the second break of the season already, is it? Good good!

Barca,Chelsea,Liverpool,Real Madrid,Bayern,PSG,& Man City have not won their last 3 games!Never underestimate mental & physical fatigue.

Travelling,game intensity in Champions League,FIFA World Cup qualifiers & Domestic League program takes a lot from players & Technical team. — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) October 4, 2021

No games tonight. Maybe not ever again. That’s what it feels like, anyway…