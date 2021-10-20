Surprise link with former Red & Klopp on Keita call – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid but the reaction has been varied for such a fantastic result – such is the price of being the best!

Liverpool hinted as Sterling suitors

Raheem Sterling doesn’t tend to get a good reception when he returns to play at Anfield with Man City.

But that hasn’t stopped Christian Falk, of SportBild, saying that the Reds are one of the few teams who have both the interest and the financial means to sign him next summer.

Sterling raised eyebrows with comments that he’s prepared to move as he’s no longer a first choice for Pep Guardiola.

But it’s still a stretch to think Liverpool would do business with City to bring him back, given his price tag.

Reds react to win over Atleti

Alisson paid tribute to Klopp’s half-time words and labelled the boss a “maestro” for his tactical plans and game management

Jurgen Klopp himself explained the deal with subbing Naby Keita at half-time and insisted it was not the midfielder’s fault at all we conceded twice and lost control of the game

The boss also said the “dirty” three points can sometimes be the hardest and most important ones to get, which the win in Madrid most certainly was!

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds are now capable of qualifying for the knockout stage with two games to spare in the group – here’s how it can be done

Our victory ended a four-year streak for Diego Simeone’s side, putting into context how hard it is to do and how impressive it was

And Mo Salah broke more records last night – that’s four for the season and counting and another is in his sights!

Latest Premier League chat

Mason Mount is set to become one of Chelsea‘s highest-paid players in the squad with a new deal – no doubt meaning they’ll only be linked with 25 players who can play his position in January

Youri Tielemans is being wooed by Brendan Rodgers with all those caressing words and promises as Leicester look to trick him into signing a new deal

Neto is on West Ham‘s wanted list for the summer as he’s on a free, they’re doing well and it’s pretty easy to make up that kind or rumour which might get some clicks and nobody will remember or care about it a few months later

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Everton & Man United fans are delightfully sharing that clip of Robbo getting wrecked and it’s dead funny to me because usually you’d want clips that ended in a loss or at least an error for a goal but instead it’s just…a random funny moment in a win taking us top of the group. — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) October 20, 2021

Let’s watch the other Champions League games tonight!