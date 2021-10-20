Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Surprise link with former Red & Klopp on Keita call – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid but the reaction has been varied for such a fantastic result – such is the price of being the best!

 

Liverpool hinted as Sterling suitors

Raheem Sterling doesn’t tend to get a good reception when he returns to play at Anfield with Man City.

But that hasn’t stopped Christian Falk, of SportBild, saying that the Reds are one of the few teams who have both the interest and the financial means to sign him next summer.

Sterling raised eyebrows with comments that he’s prepared to move as he’s no longer a first choice for Pep Guardiola.

But it’s still a stretch to think Liverpool would do business with City to bring him back, given his price tag.

 

Reds react to win over Atleti

2H214X3 Madrid, Spain. 19th Oct, 2021. Liverpool players celebrate a goal at the Uefa Champions League match between Atletico de Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Christian Bertrand/Alamy Live News

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2H21DBN Madrid, Spain. 19th Oct, 2021. Salah celebrates a goal at the Uefa Champions League match between Atletico de Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Christian Bertrand/Alamy Live News

 

Latest Premier League chat

LEUVEN, BELGIUM - Sunday, November 15, 2020: Belgium's Youri Tielemans during the UEFA Nations League Group Stage League A Group 2 match between England and Belgium at Den Dreef. Belgium won 2-0. (Pic by Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures via Propaganda)

  • Mason Mount is set to become one of Chelsea‘s highest-paid players in the squad with a new deal – no doubt meaning they’ll only be linked with 25 players who can play his position in January
  • Youri Tielemans is being wooed by Brendan Rodgers with all those caressing words and promises as Leicester look to trick him into signing a new deal
  • Neto is on West Ham‘s wanted list for the summer as he’s on a free, they’re doing well and it’s pretty easy to make up that kind or rumour which might get some clicks and nobody will remember or care about it a few months later

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Let’s watch the other Champions League games tonight!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments