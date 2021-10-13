Liverpool bid farewell to 13 players over the summer, with many choosing to leave England for the mainland and it’s not been a smooth journey for all so far.

While the Reds were extremely quiet on the incoming front, they had their fair share of outgoing business to recoup more than £52 million from sales.

But others would also depart following the conclusion of their contracts with either a new opportunity sought or desired terms not met by Liverpool.

All but two have of the 13 to depart have found a new place to call home but there have been mixed experiences across the board.

Here’s where the 13 departees landed after their time with Liverpool ended and how they are all getting on.

Gini Wijnaldum (PSG)

It’s been far from a smooth transition for a player who had been one of the most relied upon by Jurgen Klopp, with Lionel Messi’s arrival forcing a shift to the previous plans.

“I can’t say I’m completely happy, because the situation is not what I wanted,” is how Wijnaldum assessed the situation earlier this month after playing 502 of a possible 1080 minutes.

It’s a far cry from his ever-present role at Anfield, with Mauricio Pochettino having favoured the likes of Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye in midfield.

The grass isn’t always greener but a return to his more disciplined role in midfield may reap a greater return in a side that boasts Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

There’s plenty of games left in the season and Wijnaldum will be desperate to ensure there is no regretting the move away from Anfield.

Xherdan Shaqiri (Lyon)

After three years and with 63 appearances to his name, Shaqiri sought a new challenge with Lyon in a £9.5 million move to Ligue 1, and he has not looked back since.

The 30-year-old has seven appearances to his name already, with only one coming off the bench, a tally he didn’t reach for Liverpool last season until four months in.

He has a goal and an assist to his name and has settled as a reliable option on the right-wing for Peter Bosz as he looks to keep his side in European competition contention for next season.

With 447 minutes under his belt, 372 short of last season already, the move has more than paid off for Shaqiri and prior to Harvey Elliott‘s injury, it had been a win-win for all parties.

Liam Millar (Basel)

After featuring readily in Liverpool’s academy setup over a five-year period and being sent off on two different loan spells, the 22-year-old was eager to show his talent in a first-team environment.

And a move to Switzerland offered Millar that chance with Basel now his new home, where he has started brightly following his £1.3 million move.

The Candian has two goals and four assists in his 17 appearances, with all his goalscoring contributions coming when named in the starting XI – with his role primarily on the left-wing.

The youngster still has plenty to prove to manager Patrick Rahmen for a consistent run in the XI but early indications are promising in a Basel side that sits top of the Swiss Super League having played a game more than Young Boys.

Marko Grujic (Porto)

It has not been the ideal start to Grujic’s permanent switch to Porto after five years with limited opportunities with Liverpool, with injury wreaking havoc.

The Reds recouped £10.5 million for the 25-year-old in the summer after Porto were impressed with what they saw during his loan last season, but he has only featured for 143 minutes so far.

It accounts for four appearances of which only one has been from the start with his return to fitness in September not leading to the appearances he no doubt desires.

In fact, his 45-minute spell against the Reds in the Champions League was his second-longest spell on the pitch which is a stark contrast to the combined 10 minutes he has accumulated in the league.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin)

Talk about instant impact. Awoniyi would never take to the field for Liverpool after six years on the books with various loan spells needed instead to continue his development.

But now with a place to call home in the Bundesliga, Awoniyi is thriving following his £6.5 million transfer having been able to hit the ground running following his loan with Union last season.

So impressive was his form of eight goals and two assists in 12 appearances that he earned his first senior call up to the Nigeria squad in October, where he made his debut off the bench against the Central African Republic.

It’s been an impressive start and a deserved one at that for the 24-year-old’s persistence.

Harry Wilson (Fulham)

Following 16 years with Liverpool, the Championship was the destination for Wilson after a handful of loan spells in the division in recent years.

The Reds were able to land a £12 million fee and Fulham have reaped early returns for their outlay as Wilson has made a strong start with three goals and three assists in eight outings.

A red card and a subsequent two-game suspension was far from ideal but Wilson has swiftly become a key figure for the Cottagers as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Yasser Larouci (Troyes)

Despite being offered a new contract with Liverpool, the 20-year-old was eager to move on after “limited opportunities” with the first team and it lent itself to a move to Ligue 1.

Troyes landed the youngster on a free transfer but he has yet to have an impact with a knee injury forcing his absence from contention until October.

His debut came off the bench at Nantes where he amassed just 14 minutes, with the international break offering a reset as his side look to stay out of the relegation zone – they currently sit one place above on goal difference.

The Rest

There were also a host of youngsters who would find a new home in the summer, including goalkeeper Kamil Grabara who has been an ever-present for FC Copenhagen with seven clean sheets in 19 outings.

Liam Coyle and Joe Hardy both joined Accrington Stanley. Coyle made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy last week, but Hardy is yet to make his bow.

Meanwhile, former academy players Abdi Sharif and Jack Walls have yet to sign a deal with a club.

And finally, much like his academy counterparts, Remi Savage sought opportunities elsewhere and made the switch to Newcastle.

He has since joined in with first-team training under Steve Bruce, but the new ownership group could create a feeling of uncertainty.