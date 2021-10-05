Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Watford reject kickoff request & fresh forward enquiry – Liverpool FC Roundup

The international break is now upon Liverpool and it continues to throw up one conundrum after another, with kickoff requests denied and quarantine protocols to navigate.

 

Watford deny Reds’ kickoff change request

Jurgen Klopp has been very vocal about the exemptions for internationals heading to red-list countries, saying it “doesn’t sound to me like a real solution.”

And to assist with their tight turnaround on the first game back at Watford, Liverpool last month had requested the 12.30pm kickoff at Vicarage Road be pushed back to 7.45pm for the October 16 match.

This would allow Alisson and Fabinho to have more than just 35 hours between one kickoff with Brazil and the next with Liverpool, but Watford opposed the plan citing fan inconveniences.

It means the Brazilian duo are set to miss the trip due to a lack of time to recover and prepare. With a 10-day quarantine also highly unlikely to see them feature at Atletico.

What a farce this international malarkey is with the pandemic still ongoing.

 

International conundrums for the Reds

  • Alisson and Fabinho are likely to miss both games at Watford AND Atletico – we explain all the reasons why here and possible solutions.
  • But the Brazilian FA are to play hard ball with one such solution with no early return to the UK to be sanctioned after their second game.
  • Nevertheless, it’s no substitute for Liverpool but there’s plenty of Reds to keep an eye on throughout the break, and this is how you can watch them in action.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: In this handout picture provided by UEFA, Federico Chiesa of Italy speaks to the media during the Italy Press Conference after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium on July 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by UEFA)

  • Divock Origi listed as one of five possible attacking options for a toothless Barcelona.

 

Latest Premier League chat

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 2, 2021: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Claudio Ranieri has been confirmed as the latest boss at Watford, the Reds could do without any new manager bounce though!
  • A Newcastle United Supporters Trust vote sees 94.3% in favour of Steve Bruce resigning or getting the sack after a poor start sees them placed 19th.

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Mohamed Salah not idolised enough by the Kop? Where has the notion come from… madness.

With the international break only just starting it’s a quiet night, but you can tune in to watch the next gen with Liverpool‘s Under-21s in the EFL Cup at Bolton on LFCTV, kickoff is at 7pm (BST).

 

