Three Liverpool players shared the highest average rating in the Reds’ 2-1 win away to AC Milan, but they weren’t the only standout figures.

Jurgen Klopp made eight changes to the team that beat Wolves at the death, with teenager Tyler Morton among those who started.

Fikayo Tomori fired Milan into a first-half lead against the run of play, before Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the season.

It was left to man-of-the-moment Divock Origi to head home the winning goal, as Liverpool registered a 100 percent record in Group B.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, Sky Sports, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Salah (8.0), Origi (8.0) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (8.0) all got the joint-highest rating, as the Reds sealed a highly impressive win.

TIA hailed Oxlade-Chamberlain for a “very lively and energetic” performance, also saying it was a display that “spoke to his recent elevated involvement and self-confidence.”

Ian Doyle of the Echo lauded the ever-incredible Salah for taking his goal “superbly” and thought match-winner Origi “became more of a threat” as the minutes ticked by.

Next up in the ratings was Ibrahima Konate (7.9), who was a dominant presence at the heart of the Reds’ defence.

It was also a good night for Nat Phillips (7.4), after the centre-back produced a memorable turn that bamboozled Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

That brilliant moment led to TIA joking that his “transfer value has just gone up £15 million.”

The lowest-rated player was Takumi Minamino (6.5), with Doyle stating that he was “at fault when failing to clear at a corner” for the opening goal.