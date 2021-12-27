Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

In-demand starlet on trial & Klopp pleads 5 subs case again – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool should be well-rested and prepared for their final match of 2021, when they head to Leicester City on Tuesday. Ahead of that, press conference and Covid news.

 

Canadian prodigy has Anfield trial

One of the names you’re likely to read about over the coming weeks and months is Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, with the Canadian teenager set for a move to Europe.

He’s being courted by sides all over the continent, including in the Premier League and Bundesliga in particular, with Liverpool seemingly keen to persuade him to move to Merseyside.

Marshall-Rutty has been on trial with the Reds and met Mohamed Salah as the club launch something of a charm offensive, but he’s likely to spend time with a variety of other teams before making his choice.

Likened to Alphonso Davies in style, he’d be aiming to fare better than compatriot Liam Millar if he does join the Reds, with the winger making just one senior appearance before leaving.

 

Klopp meets the press amid mounting fixture annoyance

 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 11, 2021: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 6, 2020: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rúben Neves walks off after being substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ruben Neves is the latest player linked with Man United, meaning Ralf Rangnick already has more central midfielders on his shortlist than wins in his tenure
  • Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani says they’ll have to sell top players to progress – put us down for one Raphinha, cheers mate
  • Antonio Rudiger has jumped into top spot for ‘transfer saga we’re already bored of’ as he Real Madrid look to land him on a Bozzzzzman

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight is Newcastle vs. Man United, Howe vs. Rangnick, Dubravka vs. De Gea, the richest team on the planet vs. the biggest waste of money…oh wait no, Wan-Bissaka is injured.

 

