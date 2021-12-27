In-demand starlet on trial & Klopp pleads 5 subs case again – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool should be well-rested and prepared for their final match of 2021, when they head to Leicester City on Tuesday. Ahead of that, press conference and Covid news.

Canadian prodigy has Anfield trial

One of the names you’re likely to read about over the coming weeks and months is Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, with the Canadian teenager set for a move to Europe.

He’s being courted by sides all over the continent, including in the Premier League and Bundesliga in particular, with Liverpool seemingly keen to persuade him to move to Merseyside.

Marshall-Rutty has been on trial with the Reds and met Mohamed Salah as the club launch something of a charm offensive, but he’s likely to spend time with a variety of other teams before making his choice.

Likened to Alphonso Davies in style, he’d be aiming to fare better than compatriot Liam Millar if he does join the Reds, with the winger making just one senior appearance before leaving.

Klopp meets the press amid mounting fixture annoyance

Jurgen Klopp has again called for five subs to be allowed with a detailed reasoning as to why it’s vital for the players

The boss also spoke out against fixture congestion and pointed out “luck” shouldn’t play such a massive part – and here are five key talking points from his presser as a whole

Van Dijk heads up a list of four players who are now back from Covid for the Reds – and among three new positive cases, none are for senior players. Thiago is also back in training!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jealousy will get you nowhere. It certainly didn’t for all these rival fans who had incredibly bad takes on our signing of Van Dijk, four years ago!

Klopp has confirmed the decent news that Salah, Mane and Keita can play against Leicester and Chelsea before they head off to the AFCON

Latest Premier League chat

Ruben Neves is the latest player linked with Man United, meaning Ralf Rangnick already has more central midfielders on his shortlist than wins in his tenure

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani says they’ll have to sell top players to progress – put us down for one Raphinha, cheers mate

Antonio Rudiger has jumped into top spot for ‘transfer saga we’re already bored of’ as he Real Madrid look to land him on a Bozzzzzman

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Just realised that there’s actually a GIF of Salah laughing at 5-0. ? pic.twitter.com/T38G4PM6yb — Samuel (@SamueILFC) December 26, 2021

Tonight is Newcastle vs. Man United, Howe vs. Rangnick, Dubravka vs. De Gea, the richest team on the planet vs. the biggest waste of money…oh wait no, Wan-Bissaka is injured.