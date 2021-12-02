Reds duo back in training & forward David linked – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s fixture schedule is relentless right now through until the new year, but before Wolves we’ve got derby victory reaction and an interesting transfer rumour.

Gomez and Keita back in training ahead of Wolves

A huge boost for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, ahead of two more games in the space of a few days: Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are back in action at Melw…Kirkby. Still not totally used to that.

The centre-back might not be expected to feature for a while yet, given how long he has been out for, but it’s feasible that Keita – who has missed the last six – could be included in the squad which travels to AC Milan next midweek.

Naby Keita and Joe Gomez both back in training for #LFC today. pic.twitter.com/SB9mhrORpJ — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) December 2, 2021

Klopp’s options for that game might be again limited in the centre otherwise, with James Milner suspended and presumably at least one of last night’s starting trio not likely to play against all three of Everton, Wolves and Milan.

There’s less pressure on Gomez to return, but having an extra pair of bodies back for the busy December run could prove very handy indeed.

The future, near and far

Jonathan David is back on the potential list of signings – and maybe as soon as January, L’Equipe report, with the Reds among a group of teams hoping to take advantage of a rift between the forward’s agent and Lille

The Anfield Road End has started its makeover! Steelwork and cranes are on site as the latest expansion plan truly gets underway at our magnificent and massive stadium

Claudio Taffarel joined in training today for Liverpool as the new goalkeeper coach got to work with Karius, Kelleher and Harvey Davies

Latest Liverpool FC news

Mo Salah had a wry chuckle and a “no comment” when asked about finishing seventh in the Ballon d’Or rankings, which pretty much said it all

Latest Premier League chat

Cesar Azpilicueta is wanted by Barcelona on a free, because they’re scabby mongrels who can’t pay any money to anyone these days after years of behaving like inept morons

Ralf Rangnick will be given £100m to strengthen Man United in January and we love the idea that a six-month appointment will be given this type of licence to overhaul the club for half a season. Do it, then appoint someone who doesn’t want them – perfect United behaviour

James Tarkowski and Jesse Lingard are on West Ham‘s winter wishlist to keep their top-four bid going while the other ‘big’ sides flounder about like beached whales

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Mo back on your screens, but a bit different.

Tonight’s late game is Man United vs Arsenal, which should look a bit like watching Evander Holyfield stumble about a couple of months back: used to be great, now merely an irrelevant relic living off their past.