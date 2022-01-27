Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Price goes up for 2 linked wingers & unlikely Dybala rumours – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool haven’t signed anyone all January. That must really irritate some of the outlets who are more prolific with rumours than Mo Salah is with goals. So today? Four rumours!

 

Price for 2 linked wide men on the up

You may have caught this column earlier in the week – of course you did, it’s what you look out for at this time every day after all – when we were linked with PSV wide forward Cody Gakpo. The suggestion was that he’d sign a new deal to ensure max resale value, a la Liverpool and Nat Phillips no less, and then be sold anyway in the summer.

Well, part one is correct: the one-year extension is inked and even the club announcement starts by saying “Cody Gakpo will stay with PSV for the remainder of the season”. Hardly a ringing endorsement of a long-term deal, but whatever.

Then, a local Dagblad journo has said a Gakpo move is on the cards, but Liverpool will have to pay far more than €30m – that much is not even enough to get PSV to “come and have a cup of coffee”, apparently.

Elsehwere, Spurs have been rumoured to be keen to land Porto star and Liverpool-linked Luis Diaz during this window – and Record today respond and say Klopp might be spooked into bidding quickly, and bigger, to make sure we get him as a result.

Got to say, that doesn’t sound much like the Liverpool way.

 

Transfers, transfers everywhere

2H75712 London, UK. 20th Nov, 2021. Fabio Carvalho of Fulham during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Barnsley at Craven Cottage, London, England on 20 November 2021. Photo by Salvio Calabrese. Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. No use in betting, games or a single club/league/player publications. Credit: UK Sports Pics Ltd/Alamy Live News

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 31, 2015: Former Chelsea players Frank Lampard Senior and Junior before the Premier League match against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Women footballers in England will now apparently get maternity leave in their contracts. Yes, professional players. No, this wasn’t already included! How?!
  • Frank Lampard is closing in on the most toxic job in the Premier League after Everton fans apparently succeeded in getting Vitor Pereira effectively sacked before he’d even been appointed. How many of them do you reckon have even seen a game he has managed in?!
  • Adama Traore is so high on Tottenham‘s wanted list that he’s…joining Barcelona instead. Back to the future for the Wolves man, who left La Masia as a youngster and arrives back there as one of the biggest men on the planet

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Favourite ever Goal By God? Everton? Fulham? Brann? Villa? Newcastle? United? Arsenal? Arsenal? Arsenal?

Tonight’s late fixture is Ecuador vs Brazil at 9pm! Ali and Fab will be on Premier Sports.

 

Fan Comments