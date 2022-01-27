Price goes up for 2 linked wingers & unlikely Dybala rumours – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool haven’t signed anyone all January. That must really irritate some of the outlets who are more prolific with rumours than Mo Salah is with goals. So today? Four rumours!

Price for 2 linked wide men on the up

You may have caught this column earlier in the week – of course you did, it’s what you look out for at this time every day after all – when we were linked with PSV wide forward Cody Gakpo. The suggestion was that he’d sign a new deal to ensure max resale value, a la Liverpool and Nat Phillips no less, and then be sold anyway in the summer.

Well, part one is correct: the one-year extension is inked and even the club announcement starts by saying “Cody Gakpo will stay with PSV for the remainder of the season”. Hardly a ringing endorsement of a long-term deal, but whatever.

Then, a local Dagblad journo has said a Gakpo move is on the cards, but Liverpool will have to pay far more than €30m – that much is not even enough to get PSV to “come and have a cup of coffee”, apparently.

Elsehwere, Spurs have been rumoured to be keen to land Porto star and Liverpool-linked Luis Diaz during this window – and Record today respond and say Klopp might be spooked into bidding quickly, and bigger, to make sure we get him as a result.

Got to say, that doesn’t sound much like the Liverpool way.

Transfers, transfers everywhere

Paulo Dybala is rumoured to be on our list again! Yes really. The wild rumours reckon we’re aiming for him to not renew with Juve – but here’s why the story is likely a massisive pile of horsesh- probably not going to result in a transfer

Karim Adeyemi has apparently made up his mind over his next transfer and despite being heavily linked with the Reds, it seems he’s set for a move back to the Bundesliga

Fabio Carvalho is the widest-rumoured player to be in with a chance of an actual Anfield move this month so here’s everything we know on the deal, the player and more

Latest Liverpool FC news

Taki Minamino has taken another step toward the World Cup finals at the end of the year as Japan beat China in the latest qualifier

And Harvey Elliott has explained the influence of his loan spell with Blackburn and what it’ll mean for the rest of his career

Latest Premier League chat

Women footballers in England will now apparently get maternity leave in their contracts. Yes, professional players. No, this wasn’t already included! How?!

Frank Lampard is closing in on the most toxic job in the Premier League after Everton fans apparently succeeded in getting Vitor Pereira effectively sacked before he’d even been appointed. How many of them do you reckon have even seen a game he has managed in?!

Adama Traore is so high on Tottenham‘s wanted list that he’s…joining Barcelona instead. Back to the future for the Wolves man, who left La Masia as a youngster and arrives back there as one of the biggest men on the planet

