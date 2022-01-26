Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Reds want ‘generational’ Brazilian talent & 3 games rescheduled for TV – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have a quiet week in terms of first-team matters, but there’s still plenty going on in the wider Anfield world. Isn’t there always?!

 

Liverpool among 4 PL sides who want to sign Endrick

You might not know the name yet, but judging by how highly he’s rated in his homeland, you soon will do.

Palmeiras teenager Endrick is wanted by Liverpool, City, Chelsea, United, Real, PSG, Barcelona and Bayern, has just won MVP at the Sao Paulo Copinha tournament and is expected to fetch a price tag of around £30-35 million.

Oh, and he’s 15 years old.

Sky Sports reckon when he turns 16, a mammoth battle to sign him will be on, with any pre-contract seeing the forward actually join when he turns 18 years age. The Reds will be in the middle of it all as they try to land one of South America’s next great prospects.

 

3 matches moved for TV

We’re currently scheduled to have just four matches across all competitions in March 2022 – and now they’ll all be on TV. Worth noting, though, that the last of them could be moved according to FA Cup needs. Here are the new dates, times and channels for our games:

  • West Ham (h) – PL – 5 March, 5:30pm on Sky Sports
  • Inter Milan (a) – CL – 8 March, 8pm on BT Sport
  • Brighton (a) – PL – 12 March, 12:30pm on BT Sport
  • Man United (h) – PL – 20 March, 4:30pm on Sky Sports

 

AFCON latest

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 2, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, December 6, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • New goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel has explained how his Liverpool move came about – and detailed how his role differs to that of John Achterberg and Jack Robinson within the club’s GK set-up

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 24, 2021: FC Porto's Luis Diaz during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luis Diaz isn’t heading to Spurs, largely due to the fact they offered around half the amount he has been linked with a move to Anfield for
  • Gini Wijnaldum is apparently so desperate to get away from Sergio Ramos that he’s even willing to go to Arsenal. Oh what depths of despair he must be subjected to at that club
  • Mislav Orsic is set to join Burnley in a move surely not approved by Sean Dyche: He’s an overseas player known for dribbling and would significantly lower the team’s average age, being 29 and all

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Best ‘keeper in the world.

Tonight’s late fixtures? Hearts vs Celtic or Mali vs Equatorial Guinea.

 

