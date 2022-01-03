When Covid 4 return & Zakaria linked amid midfield outcry – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool dropped two more points in the title race on Sunday, leaving fans questioning summer business. Meanwhile, our AFCON trio have now departed.

Zakaria and Kessie both linked again

Transfer window news will likely be repetitive, will probably be unfounded and will ultimately prove to be of little value most of the time.

There might well be something in the Denis Zakaria links though, given we’ve watched him for so long – or perhaps we have now moved on from him?

In any case, the Mail say he’s one of three players we “like” heading into the window, saying Franck Kessie of AC Milan is the other midfielder.

We apparently want a midfielder and “forward cover” if we can get it – but their suggestion of Jarrod Bowen for the latter surely isn’t on the agenda.

On Zakaria, he’s further linked with the Reds by journalist Jonathan Shrager – who claims United, Dortmund and Bayern have all asked over him too. Teams which don’t truly match Zakaria’s 2021 form, to be blunt.

Covid absences and AFCON departures

Latest Liverpool FC news

Trent has hit the 200-match mark for LFC’s first team at a younger age than Steven Gerrard managed the feat

Reds fans were left with very mixed views on the draw at Chelsea, most notably pointing out the lack of solidity and reliability in midfield this season

And the media absolutely loved the match at the Bridge – but say our title hopes are all but over. Are they right?!

Latest Premier League chat

Thiago Silva has signed a new deal with Chelsea to further prove how their academy system is in fine working order

Newcastle want six signings in the January window, so if Eddie Howe is involved in those choices it’s time to decide who is going to be “Brad Smith v_2022” who we can offload for an outrageous fee

Adama Traore‘s pricetag has dropped to £20m and Spurs want him – that’s £1m for every dribble which actually ends in a goal or assist throughout his career

Tweet of the day

Liverpool's record after 27 matches in the title-winning season was: P – 27

W – 26

D – 1

L – 0 That is a run of form that remains so unbelievable it is almost impossible to comprehend. The only two dropped points between August 9th and February 29th were away to Man United. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 3, 2022

Some run indeed – we might need the same to get the title this year!