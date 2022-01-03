Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
When Covid 4 return & Zakaria linked amid midfield outcry – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool dropped two more points in the title race on Sunday, leaving fans questioning summer business. Meanwhile, our AFCON trio have now departed.

 

Zakaria and Kessie both linked again

Transfer window news will likely be repetitive, will probably be unfounded and will ultimately prove to be of little value most of the time.

There might well be something in the Denis Zakaria links though, given we’ve watched him for so long – or perhaps we have now moved on from him?

In any case, the Mail say he’s one of three players we “like” heading into the window, saying Franck Kessie of AC Milan is the other midfielder.

We apparently want a midfielder and “forward cover” if we can get it – but their suggestion of Jarrod Bowen for the latter surely isn’t on the agenda.

On Zakaria, he’s further linked with the Reds by journalist Jonathan Shrager – who claims United, Dortmund and Bayern have all asked over him too. Teams which don’t truly match Zakaria’s 2021 form, to be blunt.

 

Covid absences and AFCON departures

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to the travelling supporters after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 29, 2021: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traoré during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Manchester United FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Thiago Silva has signed a new deal with Chelsea to further prove how their academy system is in fine working order
  • Newcastle want six signings in the January window, so if Eddie Howe is involved in those choices it’s time to decide who is going to be “Brad Smith v_2022” who we can offload for an outrageous fee
  • Adama Traore‘s pricetag has dropped to £20m and Spurs want him – that’s £1m for every dribble which actually ends in a goal or assist throughout his career

 

Tweet of the day

Some run indeed – we might need the same to get the title this year!

 

