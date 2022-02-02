2 improbable Reds rumours & a full squad for Burnley – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have been linked with a couple of unlikely transfers, but the bigger focus from Jurgen Klopp‘s side now is a quickfire turnaround in Premier League games – Burnley next!

Two rumours – any truth at all?!

Ok so the first one is a somewhat-repeated link over the last few months, but never has it ever really appeared likely.

Frenkie De Jong was on Liverpool’s radar and we were apparently prepared to pay big cash for him in the summer – as were Bayern Munich – but he has now decided to stay at Barcelona under Xavi, Sport report.

The second is an ongoing one, but recent events make it feel extremely unlikely: despite the signing of Luis Diaz, we’re being linked with a €40m bid for Noa Lang this summer.

He’s a talented young Dutch forward with Club Brugge, but he plays mostly on the left side of the forward line. Milan have apparently backed out because the Reds are so keen – but does it seem likely we’d splash out again after a mid-season arrival in the same role?!

Reds are off to Turf Moor

Jordan Henderson is also back from a minor injury, meaning the Reds have every single player in the squad available for selection! Such an unusual scenario for the Reds

Jurgen Klopp has given his usual pre-match press conference and we’ve picked out four key points from it as usual, including on how to approach a game with the Clarets

Latest Liverpool FC news

Youngster Bobby Clark has signed his first pro deal with the Reds, after signing from Newcastle on youth terms in August

Latest Premier League chat

Pep Guardiola has set his Man City team the target of 95 points for the title this year, but perhaps that might just be a little over the top – we can win 45 more points this term…we need 44 to hit 95.

Youri Tielemans is available for a reduced price of £35m instead of £60m this summer – apparently £25m was the cost of Rodgers subbing him, criticising him and dropping him in this past week. Expensive management, that

Mikel Arteta says qualifying for the Champions League is “crucial” to keep Bukayo Saka at the club, so we suggest Julian Ward starts warming up his fax machine now because they’re not getting it

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Let’s go play a pre-season game at the Stade Sadio Mane!

Sadio Mane will have a stadium named after him in his home city of Sedhiou after winning Afcon for Senegal ?? pic.twitter.com/4yaG5bOtGa — GOAL (@goal) February 11, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees PSG vs Rennes in France, Chelsea vs Arsenal in the WSL or Porto vs Sporting outside the big five. You’re spoiled for choice!