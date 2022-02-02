Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2 improbable Reds rumours & a full squad for Burnley – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have been linked with a couple of unlikely transfers, but the bigger focus from Jurgen Klopp‘s side now is a quickfire turnaround in Premier League games – Burnley next!

 

Two rumours – any truth at all?!

Ok so the first one is a somewhat-repeated link over the last few months, but never has it ever really appeared likely.

Frenkie De Jong was on Liverpool’s radar and we were apparently prepared to pay big cash for him in the summer – as were Bayern Munich – but he has now decided to stay at Barcelona under Xavi, Sport report.

The second is an ongoing one, but recent events make it feel extremely unlikely: despite the signing of Luis Diaz, we’re being linked with a €40m bid for Noa Lang this summer.

He’s a talented young Dutch forward with Club Brugge, but he plays mostly on the left side of the forward line. Milan have apparently backed out because the Reds are so keen – but does it seem likely we’d splash out again after a mid-season arrival in the same role?!

 

Reds are off to Turf Moor

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's new signing Luis Díaz during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Youngster Bobby Clark has signed his first pro deal with the Reds, after signing from Newcastle on youth terms in August

 

Latest Premier League chat

LEUVEN, BELGIUM - Sunday, November 15, 2020: Belgium's Youri Tielemans during the UEFA Nations League Group Stage League A Group 2 match between England and Belgium at Den Dreef. Belgium won 2-0. (Pic by Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures via Propaganda)

  • Pep Guardiola has set his Man City team the target of 95 points for the title this year, but perhaps that might just be a little over the top – we can win 45 more points this term…we need 44 to hit 95.
  • Youri Tielemans is available for a reduced price of £35m instead of £60m this summer – apparently £25m was the cost of Rodgers subbing him, criticising him and dropping him in this past week. Expensive management, that
  • Mikel Arteta says qualifying for the Champions League is “crucial” to keep Bukayo Saka at the club, so we suggest Julian Ward starts warming up his fax machine now because they’re not getting it

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Let’s go play a pre-season game at the Stade Sadio Mane!

Tonight’s late fixture sees PSG vs Rennes in France, Chelsea vs Arsenal in the WSL or Porto vs Sporting outside the big five. You’re spoiled for choice!

 

