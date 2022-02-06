“An absolute dream come true” – Harvey Elliott’s emotional message

Harvey Elliott not only made his return from almost five months out injured, but also hit his first goal for his boyhood club with a superb strike against Cardiff City.

Elliott has displayed maturity beyond his years since coming into the first-team after a highly impressive loan at Blackburn Rovers last season and since his injury against Leeds United 147 days ago.

And in an emotional message after his return, the 18-year-old attempted to explain just how much the goal meant to him and his family.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve dreamt about scoring that goal,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Liverpool shirt on. Kop End. On the volley and into the bottom corner. An absolute dream come true for me and my family!”

Elliott volleyed home in perfect fashion at the Kop end, 18 minutes after coming on for his return from an ankle injury – and he was quick to thank the physio team for their help and support in getting him back on the pith.

“What made today that little bit sweeter was what I’ve gone through over the last 147 days. 147 long days to get back to playing at Anfield!

“There’s too many people to thank who have been in my corner and given me incredible support throughout this journey. The surgeon, my physios, coaches, staff, teammates, family and friends- their constant support day in, day out has helped me more than they will ever know and I’m extremely grateful.

“Finally, I want to thank the fans for their love and support. The work doesn’t stop now, it’s only just getting started. Let’s goooo.”

Let’s go, indeed!

Elliott’s words on social media echoed those to ITV, when he said: “It’s still hard to put into words at the moment. This is what I’m in the team to do, score and assist.

“Thankfully, it’s come today in front of the fans after having a long time out.

“It’s my job at the end of the day, just got to keep doing it. But it’s a moment that myself and my family will remember.

“One man most importantly was Joe Lewis at Liverpool. One of the physios he took me on in the early hours of the morning and didn’t finish until late at night.

“He got me back strong again and, as I said, the list could go on. Big shout out to all my family and friends, my mum and dad.

“A massive thank you to everyone at LFC, the fans for their support and love. I’m back now and the injury is behind me.”