Diogo Jota has conceded he is in a battle against time to be fit for Sunday’s League Cup final, but will be at Wembley irrespective of his availability.

Liverpool’s No. 20 was a casualty from the win at the San Siro more than one week ago, suffering an ankle injury to force him to miss the next two games.

Reports on Thursday stated that the Reds were ‘cautiously optimistic’ over his chances of at least being in the squad after taking to the outdoor pitches on Wednesday.

And Jota himself, who acknowledged no one wants him to be available for Sunday more than him, knows he is in a race to be fit with less than three days until the final against Chelsea.

“It’s improving but we are a little bit racing against time I would say, but it’s getting better,” Jota told The Anfield Wrap.

“Hopefully I could be training with the team before that, to be part of the final. I’m going to have treatment [later] and we are doing everything we can.”

The 25-year-old proved instrumental in sealing the place at Wembley, first scoring in the comeback against Leicester and the decisive penalty before the all-important double at the Emirates.

“Like I said, no one wants it more than me,” he continued. “Obviously being a part of reaching the final… I want to be involved in that final.

“I will be there anyway, supporting the team if I am not playing. But I want the same, we all want the title and that’s what we’re going to fight for on Sunday.”

And on the subject of his very catchy chant, Jota spoke of his pride but also how he first did not know what Reds were saying.

“I was not quite sure what they were saying!” Jota said of his chant. ”

“That game [at Arsenal] it really kicked off and it was a proud moment for me because big supporters and to have your name in a chant is massive. A reason to be proud.”

Expect to hear it at Wembley, whether he can be involved on the pitch or not!

This is from an exclusive 25-minute Diogo Jota interview with The Anfield Wrap, available on The Anfield Wrap App. Simply download the TAW App and you’ll receive free tokens to listen or watch in full.