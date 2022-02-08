Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 2, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Going to destroy the league” – Liverpool fans react to Mo Salah return news

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Mohamed Salah is back in Liverpool and plans to train on Tuesday with an eye on playing against Leicester, with many fans taking that as a warning for the league.

Salah was left frustrated after Egypt’s penalty shootout loss to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final, but less than 24 hours later was on his way back to Merseyside.

The 29-year-old took a private flight from Cameroon to England, and according to reports, has told the club he intends to join training on Tuesday.

His focus is now on Leicester, who head to Anfield on Thursday night, and involvement in that Premier League clash cannot be ruled out.

Salah played almost every minute of every game at AFCON, though, including 480 minutes in just 12 days as Egypt went to extra time on four occasions, which the club’s fitness staff will be mindful of.

But the news has piqued the interest of Liverpool fans, who took to social media to issue a warning to the rest of the Premier League.

 

For many, the message was simple…

 

But some have taken a more cautious view…

It is a difficult situation for Liverpool, with Salah a player who is eager to play every minute of every game as he chases silverware on four fronts this season.

His mentality is unrivalled, and that is one of the key reasons behind his ascension to best-in-the-world status while at Anfield.

The most likely scenario seems to be a place on the bench on Thursday night, rather than a start, but a decision could even be made to rest him entirely to avoid injury or burnout.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments