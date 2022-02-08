Mohamed Salah is back in Liverpool and plans to train on Tuesday with an eye on playing against Leicester, with many fans taking that as a warning for the league.

Salah was left frustrated after Egypt’s penalty shootout loss to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final, but less than 24 hours later was on his way back to Merseyside.

The 29-year-old took a private flight from Cameroon to England, and according to reports, has told the club he intends to join training on Tuesday.

His focus is now on Leicester, who head to Anfield on Thursday night, and involvement in that Premier League clash cannot be ruled out.

Salah played almost every minute of every game at AFCON, though, including 480 minutes in just 12 days as Egypt went to extra time on four occasions, which the club’s fitness staff will be mindful of.

But the news has piqued the interest of Liverpool fans, who took to social media to issue a warning to the rest of the Premier League.

For many, the message was simple…

An angry Mo Salah is the type that will lead Liverpool to trophies #LFC — Charlotte Coates (@CACoates96) February 7, 2022

Salah is going to fucking destroy the league when he’s back. — – (@AnfieldRd96) February 7, 2022

Mo Salah has played 480 minutes in the space of 11 days, has just suffered heartbreak in losing a final for his country but wants to come back and play for us on Thursday. No words. What a mentality. — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) February 7, 2022

Mo Salah has an elite mentality. I love the fella. A brilliant role model. https://t.co/Tm8ZjVLNFW — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) February 7, 2022

Fucking love him so much https://t.co/TRaUT0kyUI — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) February 7, 2022

Elite mentality ??????. Geniunely fear for the league now. #Salah https://t.co/S97fkYiE94 — TheIndianScouser (@indian_scouser) February 7, 2022

He's going the ground straight from the airport. https://t.co/gI3CyZWnr9 — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) February 7, 2022

Klopp to gatekeeper at Kirkby tomorrow morning: “Mo been here long?” Gatekeeper: “he knocked at ours last night for the keys.” https://t.co/MAurQi0dfW — Dan Morgan (@dan_morgan3) February 7, 2022

Sounds like a warning to absolutely everybody else, that. https://t.co/e8D4ZqBM0R — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) February 7, 2022

Angry Salah is exactly what we need for the rest of the season. Absolute machine when he's focused on something #lfc https://t.co/BMwBfm2ylQ — Peter Edgar (@wacka83) February 7, 2022

But some have taken a more cautious view…

I think Salah has reached that point that Messi and Ronaldo did where they don't want to be out of a game for even a minute as they know they need big numbers in all competitions if you want to be in the running for the Ballon d'Or and the likes. He probably needs a rest here. https://t.co/I2zRrDHfdg — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) February 7, 2022

I think we can beat Leicester without Mane and Salah. They need rest. #LFC #YNWA — Chapz LFC???? (@Chapzdon) February 8, 2022

love this but he also needs to rest, 120 mins 4 games in a row is mad https://t.co/6MDjLZuWwT — M (@lfcmh_) February 7, 2022

Salah better rest.

He needs to be stopped… Playing 120 mins of football 4 times within 2 weeks ain't no joke. — RichArch ?? (@Rich_Arch5) February 7, 2022

It is a difficult situation for Liverpool, with Salah a player who is eager to play every minute of every game as he chases silverware on four fronts this season.

His mentality is unrivalled, and that is one of the key reasons behind his ascension to best-in-the-world status while at Anfield.

The most likely scenario seems to be a place on the bench on Thursday night, rather than a start, but a decision could even be made to rest him entirely to avoid injury or burnout.