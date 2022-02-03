Sadio Mane‘s generosity knows no bounds and as Senegal fights to make history at the Africa Cup of Nations, the No. 10 is making sure fans can witness it live in Cameroon.

Liverpool’s No. 10 is enjoying a productive AFCON campaign, scoring three goals and setting up another two to play a crucial role in guiding his country to Sunday’s final.

Mane has the weight of his country on his shoulders as Senegal look to win their first AFCON title, but he was not to sit by and let the moment go without a class gesture.

With the tournament taking place in Cameroon, over 3,000 kilometres to the east of Senegal, Mane, off his own back, flew 50 Senegalese fans in for the semi-final on Wednesday.

Rahman Osman, football writer for LondonWorld, revealed the classy gesture from the 29-year-old on Twitter and Mane is to do it again with more fans for the final against either Egypt or Cameroon.

Sadio is having a great tournament and he’s bringing fans along with him. He flew in 50 Senegalese fans from his pocket for yesterday semi-final. How many will he bring in for the final ? ! https://t.co/iMUda81djH — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) February 3, 2022

It’s the latest of a long list of generous acts from Mane, which includes providing members of his hometown with the first hospital in the region last summer.

A quiet figure off the pitch but his actions speak louder than words and his character is epitomised in what he does for others.

“I think you can see on my face how happy I am! Which is completely normal,” Mane said after he helped take Senegal to the AFCON final.

“I’m really proud personally, very happy as well for myself, my team-mates, all of my country.”

What a man.