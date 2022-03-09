Liverpool just about did enough to get through to the last eight in Europe on Tuesday – today we’ve got reaction there, transfer rumours and the rest of the news.

Adeyemi still on Reds’ radar

The latest transfer rumours from Sky Germany say Liverpool are one of the teams very much still keen on RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

Interest – at least in the media – has died down somewhat after we signed Luis Diaz, but the Reds would “take him immediately” in the summer if his price stays at the reported €40m mark (£34m).

RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are both said to remain very keen, but it’s the Reds who apparently wouldn’t see the figure as prohibitive.

Many of these dominoes all depend on Erling Haaland’s eventual move though, with the striker expected to leave the Bundesliga this summer.

Upcoming game or theme

Champions League progress into the last eight means Liverpool have earned more than £62m during this season’s European adventure, with the prospect of more to come

Latest Liverpool FC news

Virgil van Dijk has acknowledged the Reds weren’t at their best in the second leg, but served a reminder that even the best teams lose the odd game – and we don’t lose many at all

Three magnificent LFC supporters have driven all the way to the border of Ukraine to help refugees with supplies as they try to escape a warzone

Latest Premier League chat

Antonio Rudiger hasn’t had his head turned by the glitz of Madrid or the might of Manchester, nope, it’s the new money of Newcastle which will snare him

Serge Gnabry is on Arsenal‘s summer wishlist for over £60m, just a few short years after they made the tremendous decision to loan him to West Brom and sell him for £4m, good work

Harry Kane says he’ll stay at Spurs if they get top four and Conte stays as boss; presumably he also took to Instagram to swear on his kid’s life again like last time he made a promise which definitely wasn’t possible to keep…top lad

Tweet of the day and match of the night

He’s our centre-half, he’s our No4, he’s every f****** bit as good as before.

Don’t think enough is said about how Van Dijk suffered an ACL injury & yet returned like he’s never been away. Maintains the presence, pace and ridiculous ability to make everything look easy and effortless. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) March 8, 2022

Tonight’s late match is definitely Real Madrid vs PSG!