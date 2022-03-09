Liverpool have reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the fourth time under Jurgen Klopp, with their 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan banking the club more than £8 million.

Up until the second leg at Anfield on Tuesday, Klopp’s side enjoyed a 100 percent record in this season’s competition to maximise their earnings on Europe’s premier stage.

In the eight games to date, Liverpool have won seven and lost just one in what has been part of another special season so far.

The wait is now on to see who they meet in the last eight with the draw to follow next week, with the ties to take place in April.

And as highlighted by Dave Phillips, on Twitter, the Reds’ exploits have so far banked approximately €75.38 million (£63m) for fixed fees and coefficient payments.

That does not include any broadcast revenue.

The last 16 tie was responsible for €10.6m (£8.87m) of the figure, with a further €12.5m now on the line as a reward for qualifying for the semi-final stage.

“You know, you earn a lot of money if you win Champions League games,” Klopp said back in November after suggestions of experimenting after group qualification with two games to spare.

“Not me personally, it’s just for the club it’s important. So that’s what we will do.”

With recovery still very much ongoing due to the implications of the pandemic, the injection of revenue from a successful run in the Champions League cannot be overlooked, as Klopp rightly pointed out.

Liverpool’s maximum earnings from this season’s Champions League, excluding broadcast revenue, would be €111.38m (£93.3m) if they went on to lift No. 7 and then partook in the UEFA Super Cup.

Add their League Cup success, although minuscule in comparison, their FA Cup run and their Premier League title race and the Reds’ performance-related revenue is thriving this season.