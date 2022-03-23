Wednesday’s Liverpool news brings reliable information on one player out, one in and more rumours over a possible exit for Mohamed Salah, this time to Juventus.

Salah to Juventus? We’ll see…

Salah is currently preparing for a decisive double-header against Senegal, as Egypt look to book their place at the 2022 Qatar with a last-chance playoff.

But that has not stopped the rumour mill from spinning – no doubt encouraged by his agent – as reports in Italy now claim that Juventus are weighing up a move for Liverpool’s No. 11.

With Salah out of contract in 2023, and talks over a new deal at Anfield reaching an impasse, Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the Turin club have “asked for information” into his availability.

Gazzetta dello Sport insist, however, Juventus signing Salah is “a fairly difficult operation, but never say never.”

Hopefully, this is just speculation, and a resolution can be found with the Reds!

One in, one out!

Divock Origi is “close” to agreeing a four-year deal with AC Milan

Liverpool are set to sign Derry City teenager Trent Kone-Doherty

And a new mockup of the rumoured away kit for 2022/23 has been produced

Latest Liverpool FC news

LFC have frozen season-ticket prices for the seventh year running (LFC)

Youngster Sean Wilson has returned from a trial with Sunderland (Echo)

Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen are both shortlisted for the Premier League‘s Hall of Fame (PL)

Latest football chat

Newcastle are expecting a transfer budget of “less than £90m” this summer (Telegraph)

Russia have announced their bids for Euro 2028 and 2032, despite the obvious (Guardian)

Man City are set to be partnered with another club in the Netherlands’ NAC Breda (NAC)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

It’s not on TV, but the England under-19s take on the Republic of Ireland in their U19 Euro qualifier at 7.30pm, with Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah, James Norris and James Balagizi all involved!