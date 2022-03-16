Diogo Jota‘s favourite opponent awaits at the Emirates tonight as Liverpool search for their ninth successive Premier League victory, a feat last managed in 2020.

Since the teams met here in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final 55 days ago, Liverpool have played 12 times, twice as many as Arsenal’s six.

And the Reds could record a second successive league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1997/98, while a clean sheet will see them equal the club record of six in succession against Arsenal, previously set from 1997-2000.

Jota is the Man

Jota has scored six times in his six Liverpool games against the Gunners in all competitions, his favourite opponent, with three of those goals coming as a substitute.

He averages a goal every 62 minutes.

He has scored twice on each of his last two visits to the Emirates and is only one of two men ever to achieve the feat for the club – the other being Gordon Hodgson who netted two and a hat-trick in successive visits in 1928.

A brace for Jota will see him become the first to do so three times in succession for Liverpool.

Talk About Impressive…

Liverpool are seeking to record a ninth successive league win for the first time since February 2020 (a sequence of 18).

They have not conceded a first-half goal in any of the last 15 games since Shrewsbury in the FA Cup in January, and in those 15 games have conceded only 5 goals.

They have kept 16 clean sheets in the league this season. Only twice in the last 11 complete seasons have they kept more – 21 in 2018/19 and 17 in 2017/18.

A sign of things to come…?!

This game will be the first Premier League match between two sides on a five-plus game winning streak since the same teams drew 4-4 at Anfield in April 2009.

Liverpool have won their last eight; Arsenal the last five.

Gunners Holding Firm

Not lost in the league since New Year’s Day – at home to Manchester City. The only teams to beat them in 2022 are Liverpool in the League Cup and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup – who are Liverpool’s next opponents.

They have only failed to score once in a league game since the 0-4 defeat at Anfield in November. That came in a goalless draw at home to Burnley back in January.

And the Gunners have yet to concede a Premier League goal from a corner this season.

Don’t make it 5…

Andre Marriner has refereed a game between the teams four times – all four have ended in draws after 90 minutes. Two were in the league, the others went to League Cup penalty shoot-outs.

This Season’s Scorers

Arsenal: Smith Rowe 10, Saka 9, Aubameyang 7, Lacazette 6, Martinelli 5, Nketiah 5, Odegaard 5, Gabriel 3, Pepe 3, Partey 2, Chambers 1, Patino 1, Tierney 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 28, Jota 17, Mane 14, Minamino 9, Firmino 8, Fabinho 6, Origi 5, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Diaz 2, Thiago 2, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Matip 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).