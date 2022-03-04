Klopp’s departure date still set & 5 absent ahead of West Ham – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head into the weekend with a few injury concerns – that didn’t last long with a full squad did it! – but an opportunity to further close the gap at the top on Saturday.

Jurgen walks back hopes of extending his stay

Don’t expect Jurgen Klopp to still be sticking around Anfield after his current contract ends – despite his recent remarks.

The boss said today that he realised as soon as he said, the other day, that he didn’t know if he would leave in 2024, that people would take from it that a renewal might be in the offing.

It isn’t the case though and “nothing has changed” regarding his plans, the boss explained today.

“I realised when I gave the answer. I thought ‘oh god’, but I couldn’t take it back. I was just not in the situation,” he said.

“The plan is still the same, nothing has changed really.

“If I decide to leave – or maybe I get the sack in 2023, who knows! – but if I decide [to leave] in 2024, it’s nothing to do with the quality of the squad. This club must be even better, especially when I’m not here anymore. That’s the plan, that’s what we are working on.”

Fitness concerns and line-up questions

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds could be facing a significant rise in revenue post-pandemic, with the new Nike kit deal paying dividends even in a year when no fans were in the stadium

And in case you missed last night’s draw, the Reds will face Huddersfield or Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Surely we can be optimistic that we’re heading back to Wembley!

Latest Premier League chat

China will show their wholesome humanitarian side this weekend as they blanket ban Premier League coverage due to there being widespread support being shown to Ukraine

Ruben Neves is the 18 trillionth player to be linked with Barcelona for a summer move as the world’s media fights over who can get the most tenuous link to a ‘new Xavi’ in the transfer rumour section

Aston Villa want Gini Wijnaldum, Franck Kessie and Luis Suarez in the summer as Stevie G looks to shortcut his way to the top with a bunch of former Reds

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Is this why he’s always injured?! Naby is actually top of the league in this category if we only look for players with more than 500 minutes of action this season! Come back soon, our No8.

? Only one player is making a tackle more frequently than Naby Keita (every 19.4 minutes) in the Premier League this season pic.twitter.com/WtaJDZ1XzU — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 4, 2022

Tonight’s late game is Inter Milan vs Salernitana, will-be-top-with-a-win vs bottom in Serie A. Alternatively, both our potential FA Cup opponents play in the Championship: Huddersfield home to Peterborough, Nottingham Forest away to Sheffield United.