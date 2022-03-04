Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Klopp’s departure date still set & 5 absent ahead of West Ham – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool head into the weekend with a few injury concerns – that didn’t last long with a full squad did it! – but an opportunity to further close the gap at the top on Saturday.

 

Jurgen walks back hopes of extending his stay

Don’t expect Jurgen Klopp to still be sticking around Anfield after his current contract ends – despite his recent remarks.

The boss said today that he realised as soon as he said, the other day, that he didn’t know if he would leave in 2024, that people would take from it that a renewal might be in the offing.

It isn’t the case though and “nothing has changed” regarding his plans, the boss explained today.

“I realised when I gave the answer. I thought ‘oh god’, but I couldn’t take it back. I was just not in the situation,” he said.

“The plan is still the same, nothing has changed really.

“If I decide to leave – or maybe I get the sack in 2023, who knows! – but if I decide [to leave] in 2024, it’s nothing to do with the quality of the squad. This club must be even better, especially when I’m not here anymore. That’s the plan, that’s what we are working on.”

 

Fitness concerns and line-up questions

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's Joel Matip looks dejected during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 3, 2021: Club Atlético de Madrid's Luis Suarez during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 4 game between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético de Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • China will show their wholesome humanitarian side this weekend as they blanket ban Premier League coverage due to there being widespread support being shown to Ukraine
  • Ruben Neves is the 18 trillionth player to be linked with Barcelona for a summer move as the world’s media fights over who can get the most tenuous link to a ‘new Xavi’ in the transfer rumour section

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Is this why he’s always injured?! Naby is actually top of the league in this category if we only look for players with more than 500 minutes of action this season! Come back soon, our No8.

Tonight’s late game is Inter Milan vs Salernitana, will-be-top-with-a-win vs bottom in Serie A. Alternatively, both our potential FA Cup opponents play in the Championship: Huddersfield home to Peterborough, Nottingham Forest away to Sheffield United.

 

