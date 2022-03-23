Liverpool FC announced on Wednesday that season ticket prices for the 2022/23 season will remain frozen for the seventh consecutive year.

Adult Anfield season tickets range from £869 to £685, with over 65, young adult and junior prices in addition.

Liverpool’s announcement of the price freeze comes shortly after Arsenal faced a backlash from fans after they increased prices by four percent.

The club write that the price freeze is “despite the club facing challenging times as a result of the global pandemic that saw games being played behind closed doors at Anfield.”

Liverpool’s vice-president of ticketing, Phil Dutton, explained: “This is now the seventh season in a row that we’ve frozen these prices, and it’s something we’re very proud of.

“Season ticket holders will be sent an email on Tuesday 30th March with further details of the renewal process.”

Liverpool have approximately 27,000 season ticket holders and the waiting list, which has been closed now for over five years, has an estimated 70,000 fans on it.

Will the Anfield expansion change things?

We recently asked LFC managing director Andy Hughes whether the 7,000-seater expansion of Anfield which is set to complete next year will see more season tickets released.

“We haven’t actually finally decided on the exact breakdown of ticketing,” he said.

“But approximately 2,000 hospitality and 5,000 general admissions, but it’s yet to be decided [how many of those will be for season tickets].”

Anfield Expansion: How it will look in 2023

There are some estimates that 2,000 additional season tickets were allocated when the new Main Stand opened in 2016.

Of the 7,000 new seats in the expanded Anfield Road End, around 2,000 are set to be hospitality, leaving 5,000 general admission seats – of which, the yet to be determined amount will be split between season tickets and match tickets.

