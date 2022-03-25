It was a bright start to the international break for Liverpool’s contingent but the look ahead to domestic action continues to see tempers flair over the Wembley semi-final.

Reds continue to keep an eye on Araujo

Liverpool have a healthy centre-back contingent and the ability for Jurgen Klopp to rotate has proven instrumental in what has proven to be a memorable season so far.

But after the problems posed in 2020/21, Liverpool will know more than most just how quickly things can change.

And following up from a report late last year, according to ESPN the Reds are continuing to monitor the situation of Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in 2023 and initial talks for a new deal have “failed to yield an agreement,” with the Reds and Man United said to be ready to pounce if that remains the case.

Barcelona are offering a deal worth £4.16 million per year but the report states the “money on the table in England is worth almost double Barca’s offer.”

Scouts have been out to watch Araujo but whether monitoring ever changes to a pursuit remains to be seen, with Liverpool only likely taking action should Joe Gomez‘s future come under question.

To Wembley and beyond

The FA Cup semi-final date with Man City has been confirmed, with the clash at Wembley to come only six days after their league showdown!

Liverpool fans were rightly irate, however, over the sorry attempt at a travel solution which would serve only 5,000 fans – the FA know the two clubs will have over 60,000 tickets, right?

Trent Alexander-Arnold offered another positive update regarding his rehab in Dubai from a hamstring injury, with a hint at some on-pitch drills. Here’s hoping he returns sooner than we think!

Latest Liverpool FC news

The ever reliable Paul Joyce says he sees “no reason” why a deal for Fabio Carvalho will not be completed in the summer after the ground work was done in January

Another 16-year-old Scottish talent has been identified, with Liverpool circling the striker who has scored 40 goals at youth level so far this season. Adapting very well to the Brexit changes

Latest Premier League chat

Chelsea fan groups have rightly spoken out against a bid from Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs, for serious concerns over inclusivity and discrimination – they have not quite got the message though…

West Ham have donationed to nine animal welfare charities after Kurt Zouma was fined £250,000 over horrific footageof him kicking his pet cat, their statement could have done without the world “pleased,” however

Bruno Fernandes is close to agreeing a new five-year deal with Man United. No one should have to spend that long at Old Trafford…

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We need more of this in the red of Liverpool!

Luis Diaz is going to score this exact goal loads for the Reds ? pic.twitter.com/DD7VHMvSbh — LFC Mumble (@lfcmumble) March 25, 2022

Tonight you can tune in to potentially see Conor Bradley feature for Northern Ireland against Luxembourg, while Mo Salah vs. Sadio Mane is one to watch if you are able to!