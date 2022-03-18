Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Trent’s likely return date & Gerrard back at Anfield – Liverpool FC Roundup

Friday brought the sun out and the buildup to Nottingham Forest, but it also saw a frustrating setback for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Here’s all the Liverpool news.

When could Trent return from injury?

In his pre-Forest press conference on Friday morning, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Alexander-Arnold had suffered a hamstring injury and he was facing a layoff of weeks.

The right-back has pulled out of the England squad to play Switzerland and the Ivory Coast, but his return date is as yet unconfirmed.

While the Press Association’s Carl Markham speculated that Alexander-Arnold could miss much of the April fixture list, the Times‘ Paul Joyce reports that he has pencilled in a much earlier comeback.

“[He] is targeting the Premier League title showdown with Manchester City on April 10 for his comeback,” Joyce writes.

Alexander-Arnold would therefore miss the Forest clash along with the visit of Watford (April 2) and the trip to Benfica (April 5), before making his comeback in a pivotal tie.

 

Forest buildup

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Steven Gerrard, LFC Foundation charity match between Liverpool FC Legends and Milan Glorie at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

  • Steven Gerrard will be back at Anfield this month to play for the LFC Legends

 

Latest Premier League chat

Aurelien Tchouameni of AS Monaco (Image: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage/Alamy Live News)

  • Stuart Attwell has come in for more criticism for his role in Everton midfielder Allan’s red card on Thursday night
  • Mikel Arteta has been moaning about Arsenal‘s self-inflicted fixture buildup again (Mirror)
  • Aurelien Tchouameni, also linked with Liverpool, has emerged as a possible target for Man City (Telegraph)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Wolves vs. Leeds is tonight’s Premier League offering at 8pm, while Liverpool loanee Jake Cain could be in action as Newport County host Hartlepool at 7.45pm

 

