Friday brought the sun out and the buildup to Nottingham Forest, but it also saw a frustrating setback for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Here’s all the Liverpool news.

When could Trent return from injury?

In his pre-Forest press conference on Friday morning, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Alexander-Arnold had suffered a hamstring injury and he was facing a layoff of weeks.

The right-back has pulled out of the England squad to play Switzerland and the Ivory Coast, but his return date is as yet unconfirmed.

While the Press Association’s Carl Markham speculated that Alexander-Arnold could miss much of the April fixture list, the Times‘ Paul Joyce reports that he has pencilled in a much earlier comeback.

“[He] is targeting the Premier League title showdown with Manchester City on April 10 for his comeback,” Joyce writes.

Alexander-Arnold would therefore miss the Forest clash along with the visit of Watford (April 2) and the trip to Benfica (April 5), before making his comeback in a pivotal tie.

Forest buildup

Alisson will start against Forest – in a change of plan in the cups

Diogo Jota, meanwhile, has backed Liverpool to “win those titles” still up for grabs

Wolves vs. Leeds is tonight’s Premier League offering at 8pm, while Liverpool loanee Jake Cain could be in action as Newport County host Hartlepool at 7.45pm