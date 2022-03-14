Arsene Wenger has argued why Liverpool should meet Mo Salah‘s wage demands, claiming the No. 11 is “a mixture of Ronaldo and Messi” with longevity to match.

Talk surrounding Salah’s contract extends just beyond the Liverpool bubble, with debate raging on about his value and if the club ought to meet his demands.

The Reds are determined to keep hold of the No. 11 but “won’t completely demolish a wage structure” to do so, with a recent report saying Salah wants a deal “representative of his status as one of the greatest players on the planet.”

It leaves plenty to ponder on both sides of negotiations and Wenger has thrown his opinion into the mix, arguing the potential for longevity in the sport as a key factor to consider.

“£400,000-a-week? Yes. Look, every situation is different and separate,” Wenger told beIN Sports when the identity of the player in contract talks was unknown.

“You have to look at the medical record of the player. Never misses a game? You would do it.

“It depends as well on the physical qualities. If he’s quick, very quick, and he loses a bit, then he is still quick.

“If he’s already limited and slow, then you wouldn’t do it.”

Like Cristiano Ronaldo (37-years-old) and Lionel Messi (34), Salah has the capabilities to play well into his thirties without a significant drop-off, reducing the financial risk for a historic deal.

It’s a comparison Wenger made once he was made aware the discussion centred around Liverpool’s star man, with no hesitation given in respects to investing funds into the 29-year-old.

“Mo Salah, yes, you would do it,” he then added. “He is a mixture of a little bit of Ronaldo and Messi.

“He can run with the ball and give the final ball. I think he has improved a lot in giving the final ball.

“From August up until the Africa Cup of Nations, he was certainly the best player in the world.

“I have seen him score goals this season that are exceptional. Individually, on his own as well.

“Salah and [Sadio] Mane, you would not want to lose them because they become stars with Liverpool. They are part of their history now.”