LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 2, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah shakes hands with manager Jürgen Klopp as he is substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Jurgen Klopp clears up Mo Salah contract claim – “The decisive parties are talking”

Jurgen Klopp has provided another update on Mohamed Salah‘s contract amid claims of a breakthrough, insisting there is “nothing new” but talks are ongoing.

Salah is nearing the final year of his deal with Liverpool and, as it stands, there has been no major development when it comes to his future.

In March, it was claimed that negotiations had broken down between the club and Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, but a report on Sunday suggested a breakthrough had been made.

That story came from a very dubious source, but it sparked further headlines as supporters anticipated a new four-year contract for the No. 11 worth around £400,000 a week.

Those figures are, of course, fanciful, with the situation unchanged as far as Klopp is concerned.

Speaking in his pre-Benfica press conference on Monday, the manager explained that there was “nothing new” to report, but that he was “happy” with continued talks.

“I’m happy. There’s nothing new to say,” he told reporters.

“The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need. That’s it.”

Klopp’s words do, however, conflict with reports informed by Salah’s representative, with a tiresome game of poker seemingly playing out between Liverpool and his agent.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 12, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On the pitch, the 29-year-old has struggled for form in recent weeks, seemingly affected by his frustrations with Egypt in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations and their World Cup playoff loss to Senegal.

Salah has not scored since March 12, and not from open play since February 19, but Klopp has no worries over his contribution.

“He might not have scored from open play or whatever, it’s not too important,” he said.

“For me, the performance level is really important. It’s completely normal in a season that you have these little things.

“There is nothing to worry about, apart from we have to manage the physical part as well.”

