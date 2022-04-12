Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
The Salah contract ‘compromise’ & team news for Benfica – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are straight back into action with a Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Benfica tomorrow; today it’s team news and transfers.

 

Salah contract ‘compromise’ expected

It’s always a relief when one of the country’s more notable and reliable journalists pipe up with a news snippet about your team and it’s positive, rather than suggesting an imminent exit or unrest behind the scenes.

Thankfully, that’s precisely the case here with David Ornstein of the Athletic reporting that Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have “an expectation” that a “compromise will be reached” – and our No11 will be putting pen to paper.

Of course it’s not a guarantee, but we’d rather be hearing this news than seeing the weirdo agent trolling on Twitter with crylaughing emojis.

Wages and details are mentioned, as well as a few more explanatory points, all of which are available in the above link.

 

Benfica bits and bobs

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, April 5, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (L) celebrates with team-mate captain Virgil van Dijk after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at the Estádio da Luz.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah after scoring an injury time winning goal to sealed a 2-1 victory during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns.

 

Latest Premier League chat

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 9, 2022: Aston Villa's Danny Ings during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Villa Park. Tottenham won 4-0.

  • Ruben Neves is high up on Arsenal‘s wishlist for summer, which by our reckoning means they are now in line for a squad size of about 720 at this rate
  • Mikel Merino is Man City‘s latest £50m target, meaning we can expect yet more inane pleadings of poverty and tiny squad size from Pep and Co next term
  • Danny Ings hasn’t been the massive success story at Villa he would have hoped for and so might be shipped back to the coast – to Brighton this time, in part-ex for Bissouma. Why do more exchange deals not happen?!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Playmaking 9s!

Tonight’s late fixture sees Northern Ireland and England, erm, ‘battle’ it out in a World Cup qualifier – no prizes for guessing who will win that one. There’s also the slightly small matter of the Champions League second legs; Reds’ focus might be on Bayern vs Villarreal with the Reds playing the winners if we go through tomorrow night!

 

