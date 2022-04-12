The Salah contract ‘compromise’ & team news for Benfica – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are straight back into action with a Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Benfica tomorrow; today it’s team news and transfers.

Salah contract ‘compromise’ expected

It’s always a relief when one of the country’s more notable and reliable journalists pipe up with a news snippet about your team and it’s positive, rather than suggesting an imminent exit or unrest behind the scenes.

Thankfully, that’s precisely the case here with David Ornstein of the Athletic reporting that Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have “an expectation” that a “compromise will be reached” – and our No11 will be putting pen to paper.

Of course it’s not a guarantee, but we’d rather be hearing this news than seeing the weirdo agent trolling on Twitter with crylaughing emojis.

Wages and details are mentioned, as well as a few more explanatory points, all of which are available in the above link.

Benfica bits and bobs

BT Sport are in the firing line again as the boss reiterates his frustrations at 12.30pm kick-offs after European midweek adventures – and we can also expect more misery for fans heading to Wembley at the weekend too, with Tube disruption in London

Luis Diaz absolutely loves playing footy in training, you’ll be astonished to hear! The boss highlighting his attitude is one of four key thing we’ve picked out for you to check in on ahead of Benfica’s Anfield visit

Latest Liverpool FC news

Alisson Becker is ready to head upfield for more last-minute corner kick heroics if needed, as the Reds attempt to win on four fronts this season. Imagine a late Wembley winner from the big Brazilian!

Andy Robertson is steering clear of any four-trophy talk though and says the squad aren’t interested in that kind of discussion, as they simply focus on winning each game in turn

Uefa’s Champions League reforms have been accused of being a Super League by the “back door” approach, after last year’s shambolic and embarrassing turn of events by the top clubs

Latest Premier League chat

Ruben Neves is high up on Arsenal‘s wishlist for summer, which by our reckoning means they are now in line for a squad size of about 720 at this rate

Mikel Merino is Man City‘s latest £50m target, meaning we can expect yet more inane pleadings of poverty and tiny squad size from Pep and Co next term

Danny Ings hasn’t been the massive success story at Villa he would have hoped for and so might be shipped back to the coast – to Brighton this time, in part-ex for Bissouma. Why do more exchange deals not happen?!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Playmaking 9s!

Premier League strikers this season — link play passes per 90 | xA per 90 pic.twitter.com/0M6FP5QhAp — • (@louorns) April 12, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees Northern Ireland and England, erm, ‘battle’ it out in a World Cup qualifier – no prizes for guessing who will win that one. There’s also the slightly small matter of the Champions League second legs; Reds’ focus might be on Bayern vs Villarreal with the Reds playing the winners if we go through tomorrow night!