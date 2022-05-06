If Liverpool win either the Premier League or Champions League this season, or in fact both, there are plans to hold a trophy parade in the city later this month.

The Reds are still in with a chance of a historic quadruple this term, having reached the finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.

Victory over Tottenham on Saturday would push Jurgen Klopp‘s side above Man City in the league, and though the reigning champions will then host Newcastle on Sunday, it remains to be seen how they will respond to their collapse against Real Madrid.

In the event Liverpool win one or both of the Premier League or Champions League, there will be a victory parade held in the city on Sunday, May 29.

Liverpool City Council have confirmed that the parade would begin from 4pm, with Klopp and his squad having returned from Paris following the Champions League final the previous day.

The route would begin at Allerton Maze and travel north through Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and the Strand, to end at Blundell Street.

As the date for a potential parade falls on the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, tributes will be paid to the 39 supporters who lost their lives in Brussels in 1985.

Over 750,000 supporters lined the streets following the Champions League triumph in 2019, and it is likely that even bigger scenes would take place were Liverpool to seal silverware this time around.

The Reds were denied a trophy parade following their first-ever Premier League title win in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and any event at the end of the current campaign would make up for lost time.

Liverpool will cover the cost of a parade, with plans in place since progress to the quarter-finals.