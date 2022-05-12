Double midfield injury update & Thiago’s cup redemption chance – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are just two days away from their second cup final of the year – and although Fabinho certainly won’t be involved, there’s still positive news for the Reds.

Fab and Nab injury update

Fabinho, as noted, will sit out this weekend – but there’s every hope he’ll make the Champions League final against Real Madrid. That’s the really big one, so it’s really big news.

Jurgen Klopp was optimistic over the fact, while also noting we’ll just have to get on with his absence at Wembley, with Jordan Henderson set to move back to the No6 spot.

“There’s a good chance that he will be available for the Champions League final,” Klopp said on Thursday.

“We have to [continue]. Because we can cope. Having him or not having him is a difference but it is all fine. That’s normal stuff that happens.

“It’s never in a position where you have 12 options, it’s always in a position where you [don’t]. We have a few players. Hendo came on [at Aston Villa] and played incredible, he has played super games this season at [No.] 6 so that is not a problem.”

Meanwhile, Naby Keita has dismissed rumours of an injury for him too, taking part in full training with the squad ahead of the weekend.

It looks very much as though it’ll be Hendo, Naby and Thiago who start in the centre at Wembley.

It’s the finals countdown…

Virgil van Dijk has his own wrong to right too, after pointing out the FA Cup is the only trophy this squad hasn’t won together. We want it on Saturday!

