Double midfield injury update & Thiago’s cup redemption chance – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are just two days away from their second cup final of the year – and although Fabinho certainly won’t be involved, there’s still positive news for the Reds.
Fab and Nab injury update
Fabinho, as noted, will sit out this weekend – but there’s every hope he’ll make the Champions League final against Real Madrid. That’s the really big one, so it’s really big news.
Jurgen Klopp was optimistic over the fact, while also noting we’ll just have to get on with his absence at Wembley, with Jordan Henderson set to move back to the No6 spot.
“There’s a good chance that he will be available for the Champions League final,” Klopp said on Thursday.
“We have to [continue]. Because we can cope. Having him or not having him is a difference but it is all fine. That’s normal stuff that happens.
“It’s never in a position where you have 12 options, it’s always in a position where you [don’t]. We have a few players. Hendo came on [at Aston Villa] and played incredible, he has played super games this season at [No.] 6 so that is not a problem.”
Meanwhile, Naby Keita has dismissed rumours of an injury for him too, taking part in full training with the squad ahead of the weekend.
It looks very much as though it’ll be Hendo, Naby and Thiago who start in the centre at Wembley.
It’s the finals countdown…
- Thiago was set to line-up at Wembley in the League Cup final before an injury in the warm-up – he’s out to set the record straight on a “bittersweet” moment this time around
- Virgil van Dijk has his own wrong to right too, after pointing out the FA Cup is the only trophy this squad hasn’t won together. We want it on Saturday!
- Liverpool have announced details of a fan screening for 10,000 lucky souls for the Champions League final – but supporters are fuming after ballot results for tickets for the same game
Latest Liverpool FC news
- Alisson and Co will be wearing lilac next season after the new Nike goalkeeper kits were revealed by LFC on Thursday
- Sadio Mane‘s header against Aston Villa meant the Reds now have three forwards on 15 for the Premier League campaign – only the second time it has ever happened
- And Chelsea have their own midfield injury worries with Mateo Kovacic ruled out of the FA Cup final after a dreadful tackle on him on Wednesday night
Latest Premier League chat
- Juventus are desperate to keep the merry-go-round theme going and are ready to waste £160,000 a week to do so, by re-signing Paul Pogba on a free from United
- Chelsea will show Barcelona just what they think of them trying to poach key defenders Azpilicueta and Christensen on free transfers, by offering over the odds for back-up Camp Nou full-back Serginio Dest
- And Spurs are so impressed by Everton‘s ability to shithouse their way to a relegation-avoiding trophy that they want to sign three players from them, including Richarlison
Tweet of the day and match of the night
Do a goal!
Mohamed Salah thinks he's the best in the world ? pic.twitter.com/7F8RC2gOrn
— GOAL (@goal) May 11, 2022
Tonight’s the NLD innit? See who joins us in the Champions League, and who will be playing a sixth-choice centre-back against Ionikos Nikaias instead.
Fan Comments