Jurgen Klopp has been named as one of the five nominees for the Premier League Manager of the Season award, after yet another formidable run in the top flight.

It has been a season to remember for Liverpool so far with one trophy safely added to the cabinet and three more still up for grabs.

Klopp has been at the forefront of the incredible silverware charge, pushing his side from one great height to another as they look to make history.

And his efforts have been recognised as part of a five-man shortlist for the Manager of the Year, an award that is decided by fan votes and a ‘panel of football experts’.

The Liverpool manager is joined by Brentford‘s Thomas Frank, Man City‘s Pep Guardiola, Newcastle‘s Eddie Howe and Crystal Palace‘s Patrick Vieira on the shortlist.

Fans have until the deadline of Monday, May 16 at 6pm (BST) to cast their vote, which you can do here.

Klopp has won the award once before, in the title-winning 2019/20 season that saw the Reds crowned champions with a record-breaking seven games to go.

In the league this season, Liverpool have picked up 86 of a possible 108 points and sit only three behind current leaders Man City with two games remaining.

The two sides are evenly matched with the Reds having scored 89 goals in comparison to City’s 94 and have conceded 24, in contrast to the 22 by Guardiola’s side.

And it’s no surprise then that the two teams dominate places on the shortlist for awards with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold named on the Player of the Season shortlist alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo.