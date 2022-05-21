Liverpool were given a significant boost ahead of their final-day Premier League clash with Wolves, as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk returned to training.

The toll of the FA Cup final was troubling for the Reds, with both Salah and Van Dijk forced off with injuries, while the next game at Southampton saw Joe Gomez sidelined.

But as with Fabinho, who has been out since the 2-1 win at Aston Villa with a hamstring problem, the outlook has been positive with the Liverpool trio.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Jurgen Klopp revealed that for Gomez it was “a proper knock but nothing happened,” while “it looks good” for both Salah and Van Dijk.

The manager expressed his hope to use the latter pair against Wolves on Sunday, and the chances of doing so have now increased as they took part in full training two days before the game.

Spirits were high among the squad as they jogged out for one of their final sessions before the Premier League closer, with Salah vocal as he rejoined the group.

Klopp also drafted in three youngsters following the conclusion of the academy campaign, with Tyler Morton, Owen Beck and Conor Bradley all part of the squad.

That could be an indicator of their role heading into the new season, with Klopp seemingly convinced of their ability to maintain the standards at such a crucial stage.

Divock Origi, James Milner and Loris Karius were also involved, with the trio into the final weeks of their contracts with Liverpool as it stands.

Both Origi and Karius are already confirmed to be departing the club at the end of the season, though talks are expected to take place with Milner over an extension to his deal.

The only absentees on Friday, then, were Fabinho and Gomez, with it likely they report back at the start of next week in preparation for the Champions League final.

Liverpool squad in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Karius

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, R.Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Beck, Bradley

Midfielders: Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Minamino, Origi