Liverpool have completed the transfer of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, and Jurgen Klopp has the 19-year-old in his plans for next season.

After all but securing his signature in January, the Reds have now confirmed that they have landed their target with Carvalho to officially become a Liverpool player on July 1.

The teenager’s arrival signifies another exciting homegrown talent that fits the club’s short and long-term aspirations for a bargain fee of £5 million, with a potential £2.7 million to be paid in add-ons.

As part of the initial talks in January, Carvalho was to be loaned back to Fulham to see out the remainder of their Championship season as they pushed for a Premier League return.

That objective was achieved for the Cottagers but they, nor any other club, are to be on alert for his services with a temporary switch away from Anfield not to be on the cards for 2022/23.

Fabio Carvalho Age: 19

19 Height: 5’5″

5’5″ Fulham Apps: 44

44 2021/22 Goals: 11

11 2021/22 Assists: 8

As per the Daily Mail‘s Dominic King, there are “no intentions to loan Carvalho out next season” as Liverpool “see him as having a key role to play.”

The 19-year-old will be free to join Liverpool’s pre-season from the off and his versatility provides Klopp with plenty of scope for how to best utilise his talents in his early days at the club.

Carvalho can play across the forward line, drop into a midfield three and is adept at the No. 10 role, with Goal’s Neil Jones reporting that the forward line is where he is expected to make his start from.

It adds another exciting player to a forward department that is already bursting with talent, and the swift manner of the deal will allow Carvalho the time to settle at the club and gel with his new teammates.

Carvalho may not amass close to the 38 appearances he made for Fulham this season in his debut campaign for Liverpool, but there will, no doubt, be opportunities aplenty.