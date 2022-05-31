Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Real ‘close in on’ Tchouameni & Diaz’s promise – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool look to come second to Real Madrid in the chase for Aurelien Tchouameni, while the Reds continue to share their appreciation for the overwhelming support at Sunday’s parade.

 

Real push forward for Tchouameni

Tchouameni has been reported as a Liverpool target since early January and in the following months that interest has steadily grown legs, with a midfield reinforcement certainly on the wishlist.

The 22-year-old has plenty of strings to his bow and with experience on his side with Monaco, he would represent an exciting signing for the present and future.

However, the Reds have not been alone in their interest and Real Madrid have long been said to be in the driver’s seat, which the latest reports only add to – even if he’d agreed terms with both clubs!

Reports Spain have now claimed a move to the Bernabeu is close, with Monaco looking to secure an €80 million (£68m) fee.

That figure would represent Liverpool’s second-highest transfer fee!

 

3 things from grateful Reds

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool supporters cheer their side during an open top bus parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup and Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Luis Diaz spoke of his appreciation for Liverpool as the club “showed me that dreams come true,” as he promised the fulfillment of shared dreams.
  • Liverpool’s parade continues to lift the spirits, as these incredible 20 pictures show – just soak it up, this club is so very special.

 

Apology demands & harrowing Paris experiences

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: Liverpool's co-owner and NESV Chairman Tom Werner during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • A personal account from a young Red of the events that unfolded at the Stade de France, with tickets that don’t scan and local youths attacking
  • Real Madrid fans detail harrowing stories of their own from Paris and how Reds’ patience saw tragedy avoided…it’s heartbreaking to hear all these accounts

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2GKKACJ Valencia, Spain. 14th Sep, 2021. Arnaut Danjuma of Villarreal seen in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Villarreal CF and Atalanta at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal. (Credit Image: © Xisco Navarro/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

  • Negotiations are “ongoing” from Bayern Munich regarding Sadio Mane – it really will be sad to see him leave, if he does
  • Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma has confirmed that he’s aware of “close” interest from the club, but no direct contact has been made. He’d look to be a good fit…

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 13, 2022: Everton's manager Frank Lampard during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Goodison Park. Wolverhampton Wanderers won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Frank Lampard has been fined £30,000 by the FA for his comments that the Reds would have received a penalty had Mo Salah gone down like Anthony Gordon…oh, Frank
  • Ex-Liverpool fitness coach under Klopp has taken the role as Man United‘s new deputy football director, that’ll be a stark contrast from his time at Anfield!
  • Tottenham have unveiled Ivan Perisic as their latest signing, very decent early business from Spurs!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

This is to bring a smile to your face today!

It’s another night of football taking a break and if you’re not up for a movie or TV show, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic meet in the French Open tonight – that could be a tasty one!

 

