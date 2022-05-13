Reds pair up for POTY & Klopp on FA Cup final – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are off to Wembley! Anfield South is our next stop and it’s the FA Cup final as we seek trophy number two of the 2021/22 season. Come on Reds!

Who gets your vote as Reds’ finest?!

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have been recognised for their extraordinary performances this season by both being nominated for the Player of the Season award in the Premier League.

Most would have had our Egyptian King as a definite winner of the award only a few months ago, but where he has tailed off from his previous magical highs, Trent’s admirable consistency and reliable source of scoring chances have made him a real contender.

It’s the right-back who gets the nod from one of our minority owners – LeBron James picked the No66 as his Young Player pick, with Trent in line for that award too.

Meanwhile Jurgen Klopp is up for the manager award, as the Reds’ stellar season is rightly appreciated.

Fans can cast their votes for all three by following the links here.

FA Cup final weekend!

Liverpool have gone further than ever before under Jurgen Klopp in this year’s cup competitions, but the boss has explained how he always valued them – it’s just we’re now much better

Thomas Tuchel is desperately hoping two of his key players can push through the pain barrier and overcome injuries to line up against Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday

Latest Liverpool FC news

Nat Phillips could be set to stay at Bournemouth and the price tag has been set for a potential transfer – at only around half of the fee mentioned through most of last summer

But ex-Red Gini Wijnaldum has had a dismal time after moving to PSG, cuminating in him now being dropped from the Netherlands squad due to poor form and little game time

Latest Premier League chat

Pep Guardiola simply cannot be arsed competing with Jurgen Klopp any longer and will not sign a new deal at Man City

West Ham will put their fingers in their ears and humm loudly from now until when the transfer window closes, ending any negotiation over a new contract or a transfer for Declan Rice

Reiss Nelson – remember when he was going to be better than Raheem Sterling? – will hold talks over his Arsenal future this summer, which sounds sensible given he clearly doesn’t have one and needs to fix a move

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Doesn’t purple bring out his eyes?

Love the lilac, Ali ?? pic.twitter.com/8GrFiJMVUi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2022

Tonight is the Championship play-offs and an early chance to see who we might face next year! Luton and Huddersfield first.