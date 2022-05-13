Reds pair up for POTY & Klopp on FA Cup final – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are off to Wembley! Anfield South is our next stop and it’s the FA Cup final as we seek trophy number two of the 2021/22 season. Come on Reds!
Who gets your vote as Reds’ finest?!
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have been recognised for their extraordinary performances this season by both being nominated for the Player of the Season award in the Premier League.
Most would have had our Egyptian King as a definite winner of the award only a few months ago, but where he has tailed off from his previous magical highs, Trent’s admirable consistency and reliable source of scoring chances have made him a real contender.
It’s the right-back who gets the nod from one of our minority owners – LeBron James picked the No66 as his Young Player pick, with Trent in line for that award too.
Meanwhile Jurgen Klopp is up for the manager award, as the Reds’ stellar season is rightly appreciated.
Fans can cast their votes for all three by following the links here.
FA Cup final weekend!
- Liverpool have gone further than ever before under Jurgen Klopp in this year’s cup competitions, but the boss has explained how he always valued them – it’s just we’re now much better
- Jurgen Klopp was less-enthused when a conversation about UEFA cropped up as he again laid into the Nations League, as part of his pre-FA Cup final press conference
- Thomas Tuchel is desperately hoping two of his key players can push through the pain barrier and overcome injuries to line up against Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday
Latest Liverpool FC news
- Nat Phillips could be set to stay at Bournemouth and the price tag has been set for a potential transfer – at only around half of the fee mentioned through most of last summer
- Fabinho will definitely be around for the Reds’ trip to Paris and the final against Real Madrid, with Jurgen Klopp even cautiously optimistic over an earlier return
- But ex-Red Gini Wijnaldum has had a dismal time after moving to PSG, cuminating in him now being dropped from the Netherlands squad due to poor form and little game time
Latest Premier League chat
- Pep Guardiola simply cannot be arsed competing with Jurgen Klopp any longer and will not sign a new deal at Man City
- West Ham will put their fingers in their ears and humm loudly from now until when the transfer window closes, ending any negotiation over a new contract or a transfer for Declan Rice
- Reiss Nelson – remember when he was going to be better than Raheem Sterling? – will hold talks over his Arsenal future this summer, which sounds sensible given he clearly doesn’t have one and needs to fix a move
Tweet of the day and match of the night
Doesn’t purple bring out his eyes?
Love the lilac, Ali ?? pic.twitter.com/8GrFiJMVUi
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2022
Tonight is the Championship play-offs and an early chance to see who we might face next year! Luton and Huddersfield first.
