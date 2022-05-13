Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Reds pair up for POTY & Klopp on FA Cup final – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are off to Wembley! Anfield South is our next stop and it’s the FA Cup final as we seek trophy number two of the 2021/22 season. Come on Reds!

 

Who gets your vote as Reds’ finest?!

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have been recognised for their extraordinary performances this season by both being nominated for the Player of the Season award in the Premier League.

Most would have had our Egyptian King as a definite winner of the award only a few months ago, but where he has tailed off from his previous magical highs, Trent’s admirable consistency and reliable source of scoring chances have made him a real contender.

It’s the right-back who gets the nod from one of our minority owners – LeBron James picked the No66 as his Young Player pick, with Trent in line for that award too.

Meanwhile Jurgen Klopp is up for the manager award, as the Reds’ stellar season is rightly appreciated.

Fans can cast their votes for all three by following the links here.

 

FA Cup final weekend!

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 10, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. Liverpool won 2-1.

 

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 16, 2022: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola during the FA Cup Semi-Final game between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium.

  • West Ham will put their fingers in their ears and humm loudly from now until when the transfer window closes, ending any negotiation over a new contract or a transfer for Declan Rice
  • Reiss Nelson – remember when he was going to be better than Raheem Sterling? – will hold talks over his Arsenal future this summer, which sounds sensible given he clearly doesn’t have one and needs to fix a move

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Doesn’t purple bring out his eyes?

Tonight is the Championship play-offs and an early chance to see who we might face next year! Luton and Huddersfield first.

 

