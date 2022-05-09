Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Reds’ Tchouameni ‘advantage’ & Firmino ‘hopefully’ to return – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are straight back into action and needing a return to winning ways in the Premier League on Tuesday; today it’s team news, transfer rumours and Jurgen Klopp laughing!

 

Tchouameni tchransfer tchase latest

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been the front-runners to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, according to most reports this year – though one in Spain this weekend suggested Real have asked the midfielder to wait a year.

Maybe no surprise, then, that today’s stories suggest the Reds have an “advantage” in sealing the transfer this summer.

Julien Laurens claims that the 22-year-old’s future “has not yet been decided” but that PSG “are still hoping” to be in the mix despite Tchouameni reported to prefer joining a club outside of France, which he says puts the Reds in pole position to complete a move.

Price tags for Tchouameni have ranged between £33m and £60m.

 

Off to Villa Park

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 11, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 26, 2019: Leicester City's Harvey Barnes during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Bernardo Silva is top of Barcelona’s wanted list for this particular week, now that the Haaland and Mazraoui rumours can’t continue any longer
  • Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been identified as the Kieran Trippier replacement at Atletico Madrid, apparently, which is a bit odd considering they signed Daniel Wass for that precise reason in Janary, and is also a bit odd considering he has been rubbish
  • Harvey Barnes could head up the list of players leaving Leicester this summer as they get to grips with the fact Brendan is in year four of what has habitually been a three-year-max cycle of being decent before falling off a massive cliff

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Let’s all laugh like Jurgen!

Tonight’s recommended game is Fiorentina vs Roma, as Serie A enters the final straight for Europa and Conference League spots!

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



