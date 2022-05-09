Reds’ Tchouameni ‘advantage’ & Firmino ‘hopefully’ to return – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are straight back into action and needing a return to winning ways in the Premier League on Tuesday; today it’s team news, transfer rumours and Jurgen Klopp laughing!
Tchouameni tchransfer tchase latest
Real Madrid and Liverpool have been the front-runners to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, according to most reports this year – though one in Spain this weekend suggested Real have asked the midfielder to wait a year.
Maybe no surprise, then, that today’s stories suggest the Reds have an “advantage” in sealing the transfer this summer.
Julien Laurens claims that the 22-year-old’s future “has not yet been decided” but that PSG “are still hoping” to be in the mix despite Tchouameni reported to prefer joining a club outside of France, which he says puts the Reds in pole position to complete a move.
Price tags for Tchouameni have ranged between £33m and £60m.
Off to Villa Park
- Roberto Firmino is putting in extra training to reach full fitness and the boss says he’ll “hopefully” be involved against Aston Villa amid potential line-up changes – we’ve put together two possible XIs we could see ahead of the weekend at Wembley
- Jurgen Klopp had a good old chuckle at the ludicrous Pep Guardiola comments that the world is against City and everyone wants Liverpool to win this year
- The boss highlighted the importance of retaining belief as the Reds look to close in on at least two more trophies and with the title still alive too
Latest Liverpool FC news
- Former Red Steven Gerrard is unfortunately very much against Liverpool this time! His comments appear to sadly confirm he won’t start Ashley Young in goal and Tyrone Mings at right wing
- The club have opted to buy out Kaide Gordon’s sell-on clause from the purchase contract signed with Derby County, as they struggle with finances and relegation
- And the decline in Mo Salah‘s output before and after the AFCON this season has been laid bare with our comparison here – hopefully he fires once more before season’s end
Latest Premier League chat
- Bernardo Silva is top of Barcelona’s wanted list for this particular week, now that the Haaland and Mazraoui rumours can’t continue any longer
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been identified as the Kieran Trippier replacement at Atletico Madrid, apparently, which is a bit odd considering they signed Daniel Wass for that precise reason in Janary, and is also a bit odd considering he has been rubbish
- Harvey Barnes could head up the list of players leaving Leicester this summer as they get to grips with the fact Brendan is in year four of what has habitually been a three-year-max cycle of being decent before falling off a massive cliff
Tweet of the day and match of the night
Let’s all laugh like Jurgen!
Neville: "I did want a Man City-Liverpool final for a couple of reasons: I do want the Premier League to be the best in the world – not necessarily with these two teams – but I also actually thought City could beat Liverpool (laughs)!"
Another neutral rooting for LFC there, Pep!
— Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 9, 2022
Tonight’s recommended game is Fiorentina vs Roma, as Serie A enters the final straight for Europa and Conference League spots!
