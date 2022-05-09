Reds’ Tchouameni ‘advantage’ & Firmino ‘hopefully’ to return – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are straight back into action and needing a return to winning ways in the Premier League on Tuesday; today it’s team news, transfer rumours and Jurgen Klopp laughing!

Tchouameni tchransfer tchase latest

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been the front-runners to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, according to most reports this year – though one in Spain this weekend suggested Real have asked the midfielder to wait a year.

Maybe no surprise, then, that today’s stories suggest the Reds have an “advantage” in sealing the transfer this summer.

Julien Laurens claims that the 22-year-old’s future “has not yet been decided” but that PSG “are still hoping” to be in the mix despite Tchouameni reported to prefer joining a club outside of France, which he says puts the Reds in pole position to complete a move.

Price tags for Tchouameni have ranged between £33m and £60m.

Off to Villa Park

The boss highlighted the importance of retaining belief as the Reds look to close in on at least two more trophies and with the title still alive too

Latest Liverpool FC news

Former Red Steven Gerrard is unfortunately very much against Liverpool this time! His comments appear to sadly confirm he won’t start Ashley Young in goal and Tyrone Mings at right wing

The club have opted to buy out Kaide Gordon’s sell-on clause from the purchase contract signed with Derby County, as they struggle with finances and relegation

Latest Premier League chat

Bernardo Silva is top of Barcelona’s wanted list for this particular week, now that the Haaland and Mazraoui rumours can’t continue any longer

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been identified as the Kieran Trippier replacement at Atletico Madrid, apparently, which is a bit odd considering they signed Daniel Wass for that precise reason in Janary, and is also a bit odd considering he has been rubbish

Harvey Barnes could head up the list of players leaving Leicester this summer as they get to grips with the fact Brendan is in year four of what has habitually been a three-year-max cycle of being decent before falling off a massive cliff

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Let’s all laugh like Jurgen!

Neville: "I did want a Man City-Liverpool final for a couple of reasons: I do want the Premier League to be the best in the world – not necessarily with these two teams – but I also actually thought City could beat Liverpool (laughs)!" Another neutral rooting for LFC there, Pep! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 9, 2022

Tonight’s recommended game is Fiorentina vs Roma, as Serie A enters the final straight for Europa and Conference League spots!