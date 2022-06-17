After he was named on Liverpool’s release list earlier this month, Sheyi Ojo has posted an emotional goodbye message on his social media channels after 11 years at the club.

Ojo, who turns 25 in the coming days, joined Liverpool aged 14 and was hotly tipped as a future first-team player for the Reds.

However, after seven loan spells since 2015, the MK Dons academy product has now been released by the club upon the expiration of his contract.

Altogether, Ojo made 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool, his last coming at the start of 2017 in the FA Cup trip to Plymouth.

His debut came a year prior in an FA Cup tie against Exeter in 2016, and he scored his first and only senior goal for the club in the replay fixture at Anfield.

Later that year, Jurgen Klopp handed him his first Premier League start in the Reds’ 4-1 victory against Stoke City at Anfield, where he created a goal for Daniel Sturridge.

Ojo spent 2021/22 on loan with Millwall, playing 18 games in the Championship but failing to register a single goal, and the Lions have since ruled themselves out of the running to sign the winger on a free transfer this summer.

His other loan spells away from Liverpool included Wigan at the age of 17, promotion from the Championship with Fulham in 2017/18 and a season in France with Reims.

Now, after being released by the club at the end of the season, Ojo says he “feels blessed” to have played for Liverpool and thanked the fans for their “unconditional support.”

“I feel blessed to have played at this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly the unconditional support from the fans,” Ojo posted on Instagram.

“I joined Liverpool when I was 14. Never could I imagine the journey it would take me on. Both on and off the pitch.

“From the come up in the academy to playing for the club at the highest level. The experiences along the way in Europe, tours. The setbacks & injuries, making mistakes. Learning patience. The physical & mental challenges of going on loan to different clubs.

“It’s a unique story. & I’m grateful…

“Never stop dreaming…”