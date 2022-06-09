Liverpool have reached an agreement over personal terms with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, though no deal has been struck with the Portuguese club as of yet.

Nunez has emerged as the Reds’ primary candidate in the search for a Sadio Mane replacement, with reports of interest in the 22-year-old intensifying this week.

Any deal for the Uruguayan would shatter Liverpool’s transfer record, but that is a risk they are willing to take to sign a player who scored 34 goals in 41 games for Benfica last season.

It had been claimed in the Portuguese media that a contract had already been sketched out with Nunez, and The Athletic now report that personal terms have been agreed.

David Ornstein and James Pearce describe the club as having “moved a step closer” to signing the No. 9, with it already reported that Nunez himself favours a switch to Anfield.

However, they maintain that “nothing has been signed with the player and there is no agreement in place between the clubs” at this point.

But agreeing personal terms, at least informally, is a big indicator that a deal will come to fruition in the near future, with sources on Merseyside, including the Mirror‘s David Maddock, claiming a structured deal worth around £85 million is expected.

Liverpool are likely to commit to paying £68 million in instalments, with a further £17 million to be paid if Nunez reaches various attainable targets during his time with the club.

Virgil van Dijk remains the club’s club-record signing following his £75 million move from Southampton in 2018, but it appears that will not stand much longer.