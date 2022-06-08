Liverpool’s pursuit of Benfica’s Darwin Nunez has caused a ripple of excitement among fans, but also thoughts of how his acquisition could be part of Jurgen Klopp‘s steady evolution of his side.

The interest in Nunez continues to heat up, with Wednesday’s reports saying the Reds are “prepared to smash their transfer record” to land the forward, with an £85 million fee touted.

The 22-year-old received praise from Klopp when Liverpool met Benfica in the Champions League earlier in the year, with the manager saying he is “Physically strong, quick, plus calm around his finish.”

Nunez’s flexibility across the forward line opens up a door of possibilities should a move to Liverpool eventuate.

But also a shared thought among supporters of Klopp making a change from a 4-3-3 system to 4-2-3-1:

Don’t know enough about Darwin Nunez to comment on how he could/would fit in at Liverpool but feels like he could be the the next step in the evolution of the side – specifically into one that plays with a conventional No9. Maybe that also means a change from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) June 8, 2022

The most appealing thing about Nunez is the pace COUPLED with in the box threat that will be so vital against deep blocks and defensive sides. Can see us playing 4-2-3-1 next season with Carvalho and Elliott getting plenty of minutes in the no.10 behind Nunez. #lfc — Josh (@JoshLFC1909) June 8, 2022

Carvalho thrived behind a more traditional No.9 in Mitrovic at Fulham, and his ability to get into the box is something Liverpool could really use to good effect. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) June 8, 2022

Alisson Trent Konate VVD Robbo Fabinho Thiago Salah Carvalho Diaz Nunez (for example) — LFCZA (@LFCZA) June 8, 2022

Jurgen Klopp going for a Liverpool version of his Dortmund 4-2-3-1? pic.twitter.com/2gHaBTPPiB — James Nalton (@JDNalton) June 8, 2022

And while the fee is eyewatering, there is plenty of trust in Liverpool’s recruitment team and strategy after years of success:

People stressing over the transfer fee should understand that Liverpool Football Club would never spend that kind of money unless they know they are getting a real talent. Nunez would be a sensational signing to replace Sadio Mané. — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) June 8, 2022

Liverpool must be absolutely certain Nuñez will be a superstar if they’re willing to spend £85m(ish) on him — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) June 8, 2022

Darwin Nunez against Liverpool in the Champions League this season. pic.twitter.com/7eVnyFO1HY — – (@AnfieldRd96) June 8, 2022

I'd caveat it with the fact that Liverpool were missing VVD and the way he Marshall's their offside trap and the fact that there was a bit of complacency after the first leg, but Darwin Nunez was superb at Anfield in a CL knock out tie. That's quite a feather in the cap — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) June 8, 2022

A classic number 9 on the end of Trent's crosses pic.twitter.com/knx1ayFtFn — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) June 8, 2022

Right.

If we are willing to pay that money for Núñez, it shows we really, really rate him.

Liverpool’s recruitment team have done well enough to earn my trust, at this point. — Don Kopleone (@donkopleone) June 8, 2022

The reported fee of £85 million is a substantial one for Liverpool to part with for one player, a figure that would be a club record that bests the £75 million the club parted with for Virgil van Dijk.

News of the interest and discussions with Benfica represents an exciting development and could well yet trigger another tactical tweak from Klopp and co.