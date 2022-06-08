Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool fans anticipating Jurgen Klopp evolution with Darwin Nunez pursuit

Liverpool’s pursuit of Benfica’s Darwin Nunez has caused a ripple of excitement among fans, but also thoughts of how his acquisition could be part of Jurgen Klopp‘s steady evolution of his side.

The interest in Nunez continues to heat up, with Wednesday’s reports saying the Reds are “prepared to smash their transfer record” to land the forward, with an £85 million fee touted.

The 22-year-old received praise from Klopp when Liverpool met Benfica in the Champions League earlier in the year, with the manager saying he is “Physically strong, quick, plus calm around his finish.”

Nunez’s flexibility across the forward line opens up a door of possibilities should a move to Liverpool eventuate.

But also a shared thought among supporters of Klopp making a change from a 4-3-3 system to 4-2-3-1:

And while the fee is eyewatering, there is plenty of trust in Liverpool’s recruitment team and strategy after years of success:

The reported fee of £85 million is a substantial one for Liverpool to part with for one player, a figure that would be a club record that bests the £75 million the club parted with for Virgil van Dijk.

News of the interest and discussions with Benfica represents an exciting development and could well yet trigger another tactical tweak from Klopp and co.

