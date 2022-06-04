Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
2JA8DT3 Police watch the crowd during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture date: Saturday May 28, 2022.
Liverpool fans blast ‘sincere’ UEFA apology – “Still no apology for blaming us”

Following UEFA’s “sincere apology” to supporters after the events at the Champions League final, Liverpool fans insisted “there is still a long way to go.”

On Friday evening, six days after the chaos outside the Stade de France and across Paris, UEFA issued an apology to fans of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

In short, UEFA apologised for the “frightening and distressing events in the buildup” to the final, while vowing to engage with all parties as “it must not happen again.”

There was, however, no mention of the blaming of fans – and specifically Liverpool fans – for the delayed kickoff, claiming at the time it was due to “late arrivals,” nor the violence after full-time and at the fan zone on the Cours de Vincennes.

While an investigation is ongoing with French authorities, this “sincere” apology – which came almost a week after the events and only upon complaint from Real – merely skirts over the wider issues.

Statements blaming Liverpool supporters are still live on UEFA’s official website and social media feeds, with many fans taking to Twitter to criticise a feeble apology.

It is remarkable that those within UEFA still do not seem to grasp the severity of the situation, nor the ferocity with which fans of both Liverpool and Real Madrid have contested the fake narrative surrounding the night.

An apology is certainly a step in the right direction, but given it barely scratched the surface it is not going to make the issue go away for UEFA or the French authorities.

