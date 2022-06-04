Following UEFA’s “sincere apology” to supporters after the events at the Champions League final, Liverpool fans insisted “there is still a long way to go.”

On Friday evening, six days after the chaos outside the Stade de France and across Paris, UEFA issued an apology to fans of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

In short, UEFA apologised for the “frightening and distressing events in the buildup” to the final, while vowing to engage with all parties as “it must not happen again.”

There was, however, no mention of the blaming of fans – and specifically Liverpool fans – for the delayed kickoff, claiming at the time it was due to “late arrivals,” nor the violence after full-time and at the fan zone on the Cours de Vincennes.

While an investigation is ongoing with French authorities, this “sincere” apology – which came almost a week after the events and only upon complaint from Real – merely skirts over the wider issues.

Statements blaming Liverpool supporters are still live on UEFA’s official website and social media feeds, with many fans taking to Twitter to criticise a feeble apology.

This is a start, but there is still a long way to go. This apology does’t cover the false message about the late kick off, events at the fan park, or what happened in the aftermath.

If you haven’t already, please make sure to share your story on the LFC Forum & with Phil Scraton https://t.co/NtCC8x9xcH — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) June 3, 2022

Your apology means nothing, as long as your initial lies and accusations remain on your website & social media – they must be withdrawn immediately! https://t.co/ChWm3xiwMv — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) June 3, 2022

Any chance UEFA might admit they were wrong for blaming fans – Liverpool fans – for being late when they were not? — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) June 3, 2022

What about this? And what about what happened after the game? https://t.co/27gc0XBiyD pic.twitter.com/9ohuQR01X9 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) June 3, 2022

Not good enough. Liverpool fans were used as a scapegoat, children were tear-gassed, lies were spread about fake tickets, and their treatment post match was fucking disgusting. Fans were treated like hooligans by the French police before they even arrived, and you backed it ?? https://t.co/Jj6Xg80i6b — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) June 3, 2022

1st stance: LFC fans were late

2nd stance: Loads of fake tickets

It is remarkable that those within UEFA still do not seem to grasp the severity of the situation, nor the ferocity with which fans of both Liverpool and Real Madrid have contested the fake narrative surrounding the night.

An apology is certainly a step in the right direction, but given it barely scratched the surface it is not going to make the issue go away for UEFA or the French authorities.