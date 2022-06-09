Liverpool left-back Owen Beck has been touted for a possible summer loan move, in what would be a logical step after a standout campaign for the Welshman.

Beck was, arguably, the top performer in Liverpool’s academy throughout the season just gone, thriving in an attacking role at left-back.

The 19-year-old made 20 appearances for the under-23s in Premier League 2 as well as featuring in six games for the under-19s in the UEFA Youth League, while he trained regularly alongside the first team.

That experience under Jurgen Klopp led to two outings at senior level – both off the bench – as he came on against Preston and Leicester in the League Cup.

With Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas firmly in place as first-team options, however, it stands to be a tough task for Beck to break in on a long-term basis, though certainly not impossible given his huge potential.

It seems logical that a loan move, perhaps in the Championship or League One, would be the next step in his career development.

Goal‘s Neil Jones has listed Beck as one of those under consideration for a temporary switch, along with Leighton Clarkson, Sepp van den Berg and Rhys Williams.

That is expected to be the case for his full-back partner, too, with the Liverpool Echo speculating that the imminent arrival of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen will see 18-year-old Conor Bradley depart on loan.

Though they are both still particularly young, heading out in pursuit of regular first-team football would certainly suit Beck and Bradley as elite academy talents.

Bradley is already a staple for the Northern Ireland national team, while Beck has broken through as a starter for the Wales under-21s and stands to follow in the footsteps of Neco Williams.

Finding the right club would be paramount, however, as failed loans for both Clarkson and Williams proved in the first half of 2021/22.

Clarkson made seven appearances for Blackburn before returning to Liverpool in January, while Williams’ time with Swansea was cut short after the same number of outings.