Liverpool are expected to land the £4 million signing of teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, which could have an impact on Conor Bradley‘s future.

Ramsay is set to follow Fabio Carvalho as the second first-team signing of the summer at Anfield, with a deal worth upwards of £4 million anticipated.

It is an addition that could bring at least one change to the complexion of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, as Neco Williams is now likely to depart on a permanent transfer.

Williams, who shone on loan at Fulham in the second half of the season and was crucial as Wales booked a place at the 2022 World Cup, is valued at £15 million with a host of clubs interested.

But less has been spoken about the situation Bradley will find himself in, after taking up a regular role in senior training and playing five times under Klopp this season.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 18-year-old is set to join pre-season preparations at Kirkby on July 4, before a decision is made over whether or not he will be sent out on loan.

There is a chance he stays regardless of Ramsay’s position in the squad, particularly as he remains eligible at academy level, but it is certainly feasible that he leaves on a temporary deal.

Bradley is already a senior international with Northern Ireland, and it stands to reason clubs in League One and perhaps even the Championship would be interested.

It could be a pivotal summer, and subsequently season, for the County Tyrone native, with Ramsay’s imminent arrival set to challenge his place in the setup.

Any young right-back will struggle to establish themselves at Liverpool due to the generational talent cemented as first choice, with Trent Alexander-Arnold essentially immovable.

But the addition of Ramsay to the supporting cast will only make it more difficult for the likes of Bradley and even Isaac Mabaya further down the pecking order.

Crucially, for both Bradley and Mabaya, there is scope for a shift in duties at Liverpool, with Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough revealing a conversation with Klopp along those lines.

“Jurgen thinks – and I agree – that Conor could play in a midfield role as he gets older,” Baraclough said in October.

“He has the skill set to be a conventional full-back or a wing-back, but he can also play in midfield. A little bit higher up.”

In response, Bradley said: “It’s my dream club. I’m just happy to play anywhere. As long as I’m playing I’m happy.

“I feel like I could do a job further forward on the wing or in midfield but I’m happy at right-back as well. Wherever they want me to play, I’ll play.”

