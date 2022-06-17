Darwin Nunez became the third Uruguayan to sign for Liverpool earlier in the week and Luis Suarez has set out his hopes for the new No. 27 in his message of congratulations.

The 22-year-old was officially unveiled as Liverpool’s newest signing on Tuesday, signing a six-year contract and electing to don the number 27 at his new club.

Nunez arrives with plenty of potential for the present and the future and came with admirers aplenty, including ex-Red Suarez.

The former No. 7 has shared the field with Nunez at international level and recommended him to Barcelona, who thankfully for Liverpool, did not heed his advice a few years ago.

On the announcement of his signing, Nunez admitted he would speak to Suarez and readily ask his role model for advice, saying: “He’s a real reference to me, he’s a Uruguayan footballer who made history at Liverpool.”

But Suarez wants Nunez to create history of his own at Anfield, eager to see the young forward thrive both domestically and on the international stage.

On Nunez’s social media post that was captioned “Forever Uruguayan”, Suarez commented: “I was the first one too! But I hope you come first in GOALS. Hug!!”

Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for the Reds having quickly made himself a name at Anfield with his ludicrous finishing skills, a tally that has him placed 22nd in Liverpool’s all-time list.

The hopes are that Nunez does force Suarez’s name down the list in the years to come, and for the Reds’ latest signing it is “an honour” to follow in the footsteps of the once Anfield hero.

“It is an honour for me to follow in your footsteps! I hope I can perform like you did in Liverpool!” Nunez said in direct reply to Suarez’s message.

A brilliant exchange between the two and we cannot wait to see how Nunez carves out his own career at Liverpool.