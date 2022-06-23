Though pre-season does not begin until July 4, Nat Phillips has become the latest Liverpool player to join Jordan Henderson for training in Portugal.

The Reds are due to reconvene at Kirkby at the start of July, with the majority of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad likely to report back for duty in the first week.

But as ever, many players have been sharing their post-season training programme on social media, with some working alongside each other during their time off.

Rhys Williams and Leighton Clarkson have been pictured training in the Marbella sun during a holiday with Owen Beck and Conor Bradley, while Henderson has been busy with a host of familiar faces.

The Liverpool captain has already been seen with ex-Liverpool striker Danny Ings at The Campus in Quinta do Lago, Portugal.

And now, in a photo shared by former Reds physio Matt Konopinski on Wednesday, Henderson was joined by both Phillips and long-time friend Adam Lallana at the Algarve facility.

Konopinski worked for Liverpool for almost a decade, predominantly as a first-team physio before stepping up to the role of head of physiotherapy in his final year with the club.

He went on to take up roles with the FA and supporting Steven Gerrard at Rangers, before going it alone by founding the Rehab 4 Performance clinic alongside current Reds physio Chris Morgan in 2021.

Working closely with a physio of Konopinski’s pedigree can be seen as a major advantage for Henderson and Phillips, as they can train and manage any fitness issues before returning to Kirkby at 100 percent on day one.

They are not the only footballers who have been using the facilities at The Campus this month, with ex-Liverpool academy goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle among those to also train in Portugal.

James Maddison and Ryan Sessegnon have also been spotted, along with Wigan winger James McClean.

As it stands, Phillips will be expected to return for pre-season training with Liverpool on July 4, though there is interest in his services this summer.

The club are reported to value the defender at around £12 million, with Bournemouth, who he spent the second half of last season on loan with, among the clubs weighing up a move.