Another Liverpool friendly has been made official and Neco Williams looks to be edging closer to a £15 million exit. Here’s today’s news roundup.

Salzburg friendly official

After first being mentioned by the Times‘ Paul Joyce earlier this month, Liverpool have now made their pre-season friendly with Red Bull Salzburg official.

The match will be played in Austria on Wednesday, July 27, with kickoff set for 7pm (BST).

The Reds are now scheduled to play six matches before their Premier League campaign gets underway against Fulham on August 6.

July 4 – First day back at Kirkby

July 12 – Man United (Thailand), 2pm

July 15 – Crystal Palace (Singapore), 1.35pm

July 21 – RB Leipzig (Germany), 6.15pm

July 27 – Red Bull Salzburg (Austria), 7pm

July 30 – Man City (Community Shield), 5pm

July 31 – Strasbourg (Anfield), 7.30pm

August 6 – Premier League starts – Fulham (A), 12.30pm

There may still be more pre-season matches to be confirmed, but that’s starting to look unlikely given what is already a packed schedule for the Reds.

3 things today: £15m tug of war for Williams?

Neco Williams looks to be edging closer to a permanent Liverpool exit with Nottingham Forest in talks to sign him for £15 million, according to the Telegraph. Fulham are also have said to have stepped up their interest in the Welshman in recent days

Timo Werner and Raheem Sterling have both been linked with Liverpool today, with Football Insider claiming the Reds are considering the Chelsea forward, while Football Transfers claim Liverpool were Sterling’s first-choice destination this summer. Unlikely, but would you?

Caoimhin Kelleher will not be leaving Liverpool this summer, with the Reds set to benefit from the Republic of Ireland’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, according to David Lynch for Liverpool.com

Latest Liverpool FC news

Michael Edwards is attracting interest from both Chelsea and Man United following his departure as Liverpool sporting director

Middlesbrough and Celtic are both said to have registered an interest in Ben Davies, with Liverpool seeking a fee of around £4 million

Latest transfer chat

Sky Italy report that Chelsea are considering a move for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, having already lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer

Harry Winks’ potential move to Everton is on hold, with the i claiming they are relucant to meet Tottenham‘s £20 million asking price

Andy Carroll could be set for a move abroad, with Het Nieuwsblad reporting that the former Liverpool striker is in talks to sign for Club Brugge, where Simon Mignolet currently plays

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We’ll never see Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah play together for Liverpool again – and we’re still not quite over it.